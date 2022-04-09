ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Last Day: Embiid closing in history, NBA matchups to be set

By TIM REYNOLDS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQOFM_0f4Z3EKW00
1 of 2

Joel Embiid is about to make a lot of history. And a half-dozen first-round or play-in game matchups are set to be decided.

The final day of the NBA season has no shortage of storylines.

A new scoring champion will be crowned and, barring something crazy, Embiid — who hails from Cameroon — will become the first international player to win that title. The Philadelphia big man would also be the first center to win the scoring crown since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-2000.

Embiid scored 41 points Saturday in Philadelphia’s 133-120 win over Indiana. He’s now averaging 30.6 points for the season, which is just ahead of LeBron James’ 30.3-point-per-game clip for the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant’s 30.1 average for the Brooklyn Nets.

But neither James nor Durant will play enough games to qualify for the statistical title; in an 82-game season, 58 games played is the minimum. That means the scoring race comes down to Embiid and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the star from Greece — also bidding to be the first international NBA scoring champion — who would need a miracle finish to grab the crown.

If Embiid plays in the 76ers’ regular-season finale against Detroit and didn’t score — which is unlikely — Antetokoumpo would still need 47 points in the Bucks’ finale at Cleveland to take the lead. If Embiid doesn’t play at all Sunday, Antetokounmpo would need 77 points to tie Embiid for the crown.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.9 points entering the season’s final day.

EAST RACE

Miami is the No. 1 seed. Toronto is the No. 5 seed. Chicago is the No. 6 seed. Everything else remains unclear.

Philadelphia’s win over Indiana on Saturday means that the Sixers will be either No. 3 or No. 4. Boston or Milwaukee will be No. 2; the Bucks lock up that spot with a win at Cleveland on Sunday but are planning to rest many of their regulars. Boston can get to No. 2 by winning at Memphis and the Cavaliers beating the Bucks.

EAST PLAY-IN RACE

All that is certain is Atlanta cannot finish 7th and Brooklyn cannot finish 10th. The Nets can be No. 7, No. 8 or No. 9 — and the Hawks can be No. 8, No. 9 or No. 10. Cleveland and Charlotte will be in there, too, in some order.

There are four Sunday games that will tell the tale, all 3:30 p.m. Eastern starts: Indiana at Brooklyn, Milwaukee at Cleveland, Washington at Charlotte and Atlanta at Houston.

The Nets would be No. 7 with a win and might get there with a loss as well. Cleveland would be no worse than No. 8 with a win. The Cavaliers and Hornets could each be 7th, 8th, 9th or 10th seeds.

WEST RACE

Phoenix is the No. 1 seed, Memphis is the No. 2 seed. Dallas and Golden State will be No. 3 and No. 4 — in some order. And Denver and Utah will be No. 5 and No. 6 — again, in some order.

Golden State would be locked into No. 3 with a win Sunday at New Orleans.

Utah will be the No. 5 seed with a win over Portland on Sunday, or if the Los Angeles Lakers beat Denver in the regular-season finale for those teams.

WEST PLAY-IN RACE

These are the only matchups and sites that are locked are so far.

The Los Angeles Clippers will play at Minnesota on Tuesday night, with the winner getting the No. 7 seed and a first-round series with the Grizzlies.

The other West play-in game will have New Orleans playing host to San Antonio in the 9 vs. 10 matchup on Wednesday night. The winner of that game plays the Clippers-Timberwolves loser on Friday to see who’ll face Phoenix in Round 1

THREES WERE DOWN

For the first time in a decade, the NBA won’t set a 3-pointers-made record — at least not in terms of average.

Teams are making 12.4 3s per game this season, down slightly from the 12.7 per game last season. The 2020-21 season was the ninth straight in which the 3s-per-game average had increased to a record.

The record for 3s taken per game will be broken again, for the 11th consecutive season. And total 3s made in a season is another record, with the league going over the 30,000 mark for the first time on Friday night.

All that said, the 3-point craze is still officially happening. The league will take somewhere between 86,000 and 87,000 3s this season by the close of business on Sunday. That’s almost double what was taken 11 years ago.

___

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Lakers Rumored To Have Interest In Big-Name Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers could be going after a big fish to replace current head coach Frank Vogel. It’s no secret that this season will go under the category of “unacceptable” in Los Angeles after the team failed to even make the play-in tournament. The Lakers collapsed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022

The world of basketball knows Lamar Odom for his crucial role in the Los Angeles Lakers’ back-to-back 2009 and 2010 NBA championships. However, the now-42-year-old is also known for having a tumultuous journey and troubled lifestyle off the NBA’s hardwood courts. Fortunately, he has been doing better as of late. With that said, let’s dig into Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says NBA Head Coach Is ‘Getting Screwed’

After three seasons and an NBA championship, head coach Frank Vogel is reportedly set to be fired by Lakers brass as soon as Monday. The 2022 Lakers season ranks among the most disappointing in franchise history. But, Charles Barkley came to the coach’s defense on “Inside the NBA” Sunday night.
NBA
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Says The Lakers Didn’t Need Russell Westbrook To Be Like He Was In Oklahoma City: “Everybody Had To Make Sacrifices. It Was Tough For Westbrook To Adjust To That.”

Russell Westbrook was expected to push the Los Angeles Lakers back into the championship picture. But he wasn't able to gel with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the rest of the squad, and ended up underperforming significantly. Westbrook wasn't able to change his playing style to suit AD and LeBron, and that cost the Lakers dearly during the season. And Anthony Davis pointed that out recently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To The Lakers Firing Frank Vogel

LeBron James was asked on Monday morning about the reports of the Los Angeles Lakers firing head coach Frank Vogel. Sunday night, following the Lakers’ final game of the regular season, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Vogel will be fired. LeBron didn’t speak directly on the report...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

LeBron Was Asked If He Wants Russell Westbrook Back

The LeBron James-Russell Westbrook experiment was a disaster this year. There’s no way LeBron wants to run it back next season, right?. The Lakers’ season has officially come to an end. They’re not going to the playoffs, Frank Vogel has been fired and another tumultuous offseason is set to begin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Brooklyn Nets
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Country
Greece
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

847K+
Followers
415K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy