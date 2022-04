Two teams battling for playoff seeding are set to face-off in a Tuesday night inter-conference matchup. The Bruins sit in the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division, but are only one point back from the Lightning for the third seed in the division. The Blues, on the other hand, look to be safe from falling to a wild card spot in the Western Conference, but are in a battle for home-ice advantage in a likely first round playoff series against the Wild.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO