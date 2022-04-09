ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande City, TX

Texas woman jailed on murder charge over ‘self-induced abortion’

By Jamie Landers The Dallas Morning News
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230wLV_0f4Z2dAM00
Dallas Morning News file photo

A Texas woman faces a murder charge after authorities say she performed a “self-induced abortion.”

Lizelle Herrera, 26, was arrested Thursday in Rio Grande City, near the Texas-Mexico border. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office told KVEO-TV that Herrera was taken into custody after authorities learned she “intentionally and knowingly caused the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.”

Herrera was being held in the Starr County Jail, with bail set at $500,000, KVEO reported. It was unclear whether she has an attorney.

The arrest comes after Texas’ Senate Bill 8, one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, took effect in September. Also known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, the law restricts abortions after six weeks, when doctors can detect a heartbeat in an unborn fetus. The law does not set criminal penalties for such abortions; instead, anyone who aids or abets an abortion after the heartbeat can be detected can be sued for up to $10,000 plus legal fees.

The law is being challenged in the court system. Abortions have fallen dramatically in Texas since September, state data shows, but researchers have found that more Texans have sought abortions outside the state.

Interest in self-managed abortions also has risen in Texas since passage of the bill. The Food and Drug Administration removed some restrictions on abortion pills in December, including a requirement that the medicine be picked up in person.

La Frontera Fund, a Rio Grande Valley-based abortion assistance fund, led a protest outside the Starr County Jail Saturday morning.

“We would like for people to know that … the legislation that Gov. [Greg] Abbott has put forth and tried to push in this state is making it so that innocent people are being harmed,” Rockie Gonzalez, the group’s founder and board chair, told Texas Public Radio. “And we want people to know that this type of legislation impacts low-income people-of-color communities the most when state legislators put restrictions on our reproductive rights.”

While the details surrounding the arrest remain unclear, Gonzalez told the radio station her understanding was that Herrera “was in the hospital and had a miscarriage and divulged some information to hospital staff, who then reported her to the police.”

“We will not stop until she’s released and we have justice for Lizelle,” she said.

State Rep. Julie Johnson, a Farmers Branch Democrat, shared news of the arrest on Twitter, encouraging Texans to register to vote in November.

“This should bother a whole lot of you,” she said.

In a response to that post, Cassandra Garcia Hernandez, a Democrat running to represent House District 70 in Collin County, agreed, adding that she plans to “fight back in the voting booths.”

“Stories like this make it a terrifying time to be a woman living in the state of Texas. But we are brave — and worse — we are madder than hell,” Garcia Hernandez said.

Saturday morning, Greg Casar, a former Austin City Council member running for the U.S. House as a Democrat, called the case a “red alert here in Texas.”

“Replace the laws and politicians so this never happens again,” he wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Suspect charged with attempted murder as hate crime for vicious attack on Yonkers woman

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A woman from the Philippines is recovering from a vicious anti-Asian attack in Yonkers.The suspect is charged with attempted murder as a hate crime and has a long criminal history, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday.Wendy Trinidad reacted with horror to surveillance video of the hate crime committed in the lobby of her building."I'm in shock. I know nowadays a lot of mental issues, but that is just unbelievable," Trinidad said.It's hard to watch the video of 42-year-old Tammel Esco assaulting his 67-year-old neighbor. Esco threw 125 punches and seven vicious kicks, then twice spit on the woman...
YONKERS, NY
truecrimedaily

Florida man pleads guilty to killing wife, putting body in trunk after she asked for divorce

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old man pleaded guilty this week to killing his wife and putting her body in the trunk of his car after she asked for a divorce. The State Attorney's Office for Fourth Judicial Circuit of Florida announced Gerard Stewart entered the plea March 29, for the death of his wife Julie Ann Stewart. He was reportedly previously convicted of tampering with evidence, but WJXT-TV reports a jury deadlocked on murder charges in February.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmers Branch, TX
State
Texas State
Rio Grande City, TX
Crime & Safety
Starr County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Starr County, TX
City
Rio Grande City, TX
truecrimedaily

Woman locks boyfriend in suitcase, charged with murder - TCDPOD

Missing 15-month-old Tennessee girl Evelyn Boswell was last seen in December, but an Amber Alert was not issued until last week (2:23). Evelyn’s mom has been arrested for filing false reports. Evelyn’s grandma and her grandma’s boyfriend were also arrested, all held in the same jail. In Florida, a drunken game of hide-and-seek allegedly led to the death of Jorge Torres Jr., locked in a suitcase and recorded by his girlfriend as he suffocated (18:12). She's charged with murder. Defense attorney Alison Triessl co-hosts.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Self Induced Abortion#Murder#Abortion Laws#Kveo Tv#Senate#Texans#La Frontera Fund
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Criticizes Texas Anti-Trans, Anti-Abortion Laws During SXSW﻿ Speech

Lizzo is not one to stay quiet in the midst of injustice. The “Juice” singer, who was raised in Houston, Texas, was chosen as one of the keynote speakers at the South by Southwest conference and film festival this past Sunday in Austin. While onstage, Lizzo used her time to address the state’s recent controversial anti-trans and anti-abortion laws.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
GQMagazine

What Every Guy Needs to Know About the Scary State of Abortion Access Right Now

Abortion is under attack, and its opponents are winning. This summer, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court will rule on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, and the decision is widely expected to severely curtail or even overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that affirmed a constitutional right to abortion. And Republican-controlled states aren’t waiting until then to enact the strictest anti-abortion legislation in half a century.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
Salon

Why the anti-abortion activists aren't pro-life

Abortion bans are not pro-life. They're pro-poverty and pro-inequality. I'll tell you what we can do about it in a moment. But first, let me explain how these bans worsen inequalities. You've probably heard of the two abortion cases making their way through the courts. But it's not just Texas...
ADVOCACY
MyChesCo

Woman Charged With the Attempted Murder of Her Husband

MANHEIM, PA — Manheim Borough Police Department announced the arrest of 57-year-old Marica Pejcic for Attempted Homicide and related charges. Authorities state that on March 20, 2022, at 2:32 PM, Manheim Borough Police Officers were dispatched to 216 North Charlotte Street in Manheim, Pennsylvania for the report of a domestic-related assault involving a stabbing. Officers arrived to find the victim stabbed several times by his wife. The victim suffered 5 stab wounds to the face and head. The suspect, identified as Marica Pejcic, was taken into custody. Investigators processed the scene and conducted the investigation. During a mirandized statement, Pejcic reported wanting to kill her husband prior to the incident. Pejcic used two knives during the assault.
MANHEIM, PA
NBC News

Idaho passes Texas-inspired bill to ban abortion at 6 weeks

The Idaho Legislature approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy Monday, making it the first state to pass legislation similar to a Texas law that is the most restrictive in the country. The state House passed the Republican-backed measure in a 51-14 vote; the Senate passed...
IDAHO STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy