How much does it cost to attend The Masters?

Click here to read the full article. The U.S.’s Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 ranked men’s golfer, won the 2022 Masters on Sunday, defeating Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy by three strokes after shooting a 10-under par 278. Scheffler is also a “winner” because the Masters upped the purse and the first place prize for 2022. Both jumped 30%, $11.5 million to $15 million, and $2.07 million to $2.7 million, respectively.
More than ever, the iconic green jack jacket has pockets stuffed with green. But the 25-year-old graduate of the University of Texas, who reportedly also makes his home in the...
