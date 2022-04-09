How much does it cost to attend The Masters?

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The patrons formed a tunnel of pure adulation and serenaded their limping hero. Those who couldn’t elbow their way to high-five territory gathered just behind the press-only section, desperate to milk every last second of their proximity to Tiger Woods. Five greencoats mingled just outside the scoring area, looking for someone to chat with and needing no invitation to stick around. Bryson DeChambeau stood under the tree, dressed head to toe in Masters green. Joe LaCava had already jetted for the car, eager to unload the precious cargo into a trunk, but not before offering a “see you down the road” to some friendly media faces. Bubba Watson hovered nearby and caught the attention of Erica Herman. She peeled away from Sam and Charlie and Tida and Rob, pushed onto her tip-toes and embraced the big lefty.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO