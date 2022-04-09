ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, North St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 06:55:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY ALONG WEST FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT ALONG WEST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet today could increase to 10 to 12 by Thursday. * WHERE...West facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These west swells are being caused by fresh to strong monsoon flow and Typhoon Malakas.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
County
Cook County, MN
City
Nett Lake, MN
County
Saint Louis County, MN
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Corson BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the commute over the next couple of days. Strong winds combined with heavy snow will likely cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
KSDK

St. Louis gets lucky with weather forecast for St. Patrick's Day

ST. LOUIS — The Dogtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Irish Festival forecast will be a very warm one, lucky for us!. Is it the luck of the Irish? The St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Dogtown on Thursday will be way above average for temperatures. Our average high for this time of year is in the mid-50s. We will likely be 20 degrees higher than that.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Pine by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 11:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore HEAVY SNOW THIS AFTERNOON OVER PORTIONS OF THE ARROWHEAD TO THE I-35 Corridor Band of heavy snow from southern Lake County southwest to southern St. Louis County southward along the I-35 corridor moving southwest at 20 mph. Cities that will be affected by this band include Two Harbors, Duluth, and Hinckley. Affected locations will see rapidly changing weather and road conditions...with brief heavy snow and gusty winds. Visibilities could drop to as low as a half of a mile with a quick snow accumulation of one or two inches. This could lead to temporary whiteout conditions and the potential for dangerous driving conditions. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions...reduce speed and make sure headlights are on.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#511wi#The Bois Forte Band
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Southern Rocky Mountain Front, and Jefferson. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While most of the additional snowfall will be over the mountains, a brief heavier snow shower will be possible through this evening in the valleys and plains as well.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches expected through 3 AM. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected on all area routes. Traction restrictions may be enacted.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Southern San Luis Valley, Alamosa Vicinity/Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet and Del Norte Vicinity/Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with winds gusting up to 40 MPH. * WHERE...Bear River Range in Idaho including Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with slick roads. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Broadwater, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Broadwater; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Meagher and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While most of the additional snowfall will be over the mountains, a brief heavier snow shower will be possible through this evening in the valleys as well.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coryell, Lampasas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Texas. Target Area: Coryell; Lampasas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR CORYELL AND NORTHEASTERN LAMPASAS COUNTIES At 442 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pidcoke, moving northeast at 25 mph. Ping pong ball size hail was reported with this storm in Izoro. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gatesville, McGregor, Evant, Fort Gates, Mother Neff State Park, Oglesby and South Mountain. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
NBCMontana

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Damaging winds, accumulating snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will continue to increase over the next several hours, with damaging winds expected to occur later this evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph will be common for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be likely for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 65 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see heavy snow at times with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide through Tuesday. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch or two in most locations.
MONTANA STATE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible in the area of Yale and Idahome, as well as at ridgetops. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. This includes Interstate 84 south of the 86 Junction. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Some blowing snow is possible, especially east of the Albion Mountains impacting I 84 and Idaho 81.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000 Feet, Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet and Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Evangeline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vernon; West Cameron GUSTY WINDS WITHIN RAIN SHOWERS ACROSS THE AREA Wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH have been observed within showers and thunderstorms across the region this afternoon. Strong southerly wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH will reamin possible through the afternoon and early evening as showers and thunderstorms continue to develop and move inland.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy