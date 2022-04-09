ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Cody Foothills by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 14:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Cody Foothills...

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Blizzard Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Corson BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the commute over the next couple of days. Strong winds combined with heavy snow will likely cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Fergus; Judith Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief heavy snow showers are expected through this evening, with additional snowfall overnight.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
High Wind Warning issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
Fremont County, WY
Park County, WY
Riverton, WY
High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cheyenne County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds at 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest and decreasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph later this afternoon. Local reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. * WHERE...Cheyenne County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie County, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie County; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON Wind gusts have lowered over the past hour and are expected to continue to decrease headed into this evening. Therefore, the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are still possible through 5 PM MDT this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Pueblo Vicinity/Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
High Wind Warning issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected through 3 AM. * WHERE...Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected on all area routes. Traction restrictions may be enacted.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief heavy snow showers may cause sudden reductions in visibility and sudden changes to road conditions this afternoon.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Southern Rocky Mountain Front, and Jefferson. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While most of the additional snowfall will be over the mountains, a brief heavier snow shower will be possible through this evening in the valleys and plains as well.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
Winter Storm Warning issued for Beaverhead, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Madison WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While most of the additional snowfall will be over the mountains, a brief heavier snow shower will be possible through this evening in the valleys as well.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
Weather
Environment
NWS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph this afternoon. * WHERE...Central Colorado River Basin. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult due to low visibility in snow and blowing snow. Icy and snow-packed roads are likely. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Gallatin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Gallatin County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While most of the additional snowfall will be over the mountains, a brief heavier snow shower will be possible through this evening in the valleys as well.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
High Wind Warning issued for Decatur, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommends that you take preventative measures during this blowing dust event...such as staying indoors or wearing protective breathing masks if outside. High dust concentrations can cause respiratory problems...decrease lung activity...aggravate asthma...and lead to potential heart-related problems...especially with children...elderly...or those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Decatur; Thomas; Wallace HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds at 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest and decreasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph later this afternoon. Local reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. * WHERE...Decatur, Thomas and Wallace Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
Winter Storm Warning issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Southwest San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Locally higher amounts possible above 9,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and west central Colorado. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to near blizzard or whiteout conditions in blowing and drifting snow, especially on ridge tops and mountain passes. Icy and snow- packed roads are likely. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron GUSTY WINDS WITHIN RAIN SHOWERS ACROSS THE AREA Wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH have been observed within showers and thunderstorms across the region this afternoon. Strong southerly wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH will reamin possible through the afternoon and early evening as showers and thunderstorms continue to develop and move inland.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Trempealeau THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning for southwest Jackson county has been cancelled. However, eastern Jackson county remains in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 430 pm.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow to redevelop overnight. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Southwest Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches expected through 3 AM, especially across southern and western Uinta County. Expect 1 to 3 inches east of Leroy and Fort Bridger. * WHERE...Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are possible and may reduce visibility.
UINTA COUNTY, WY

Community Policy