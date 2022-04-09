ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Casper Mountain, Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Casper Mountain;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Corson BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the commute over the next couple of days. Strong winds combined with heavy snow will likely cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Blaine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Blaine County. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief heavy snow showers may cause sudden reductions in visibility and sudden changes to road conditions this afternoon.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN AND ELBERT COUNTIES RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN LINCOLN AND ELBERT COUNTIES The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 247. * Timing...11 AM MDT until 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Fergus; Judith Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief heavy snow showers are expected through this evening, with additional snowfall overnight.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with winds gusting up to 40 MPH. * WHERE...Bear River Range in Idaho including Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with slick roads. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coryell, Lampasas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Texas. Target Area: Coryell; Lampasas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR CORYELL AND NORTHEASTERN LAMPASAS COUNTIES At 442 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pidcoke, moving northeast at 25 mph. Ping pong ball size hail was reported with this storm in Izoro. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gatesville, McGregor, Evant, Fort Gates, Mother Neff State Park, Oglesby and South Mountain. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Broadwater, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Broadwater; Meagher WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Meagher and Broadwater Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While most of the additional snowfall will be over the mountains, a brief heavier snow shower will be possible through this evening in the valleys as well.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet, Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Southern Rocky Mountain Front, and Jefferson. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While most of the additional snowfall will be over the mountains, a brief heavier snow shower will be possible through this evening in the valleys and plains as well.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Pueblo Vicinity/Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow to redevelop overnight. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Boone, Butler, Jefferson, Platte, Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Boone; Butler; Jefferson; Platte; Saline; Seward RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Boone, Platte, Butler, Seward, Saline and Jefferson. * Affected Areas...Fire weather zones 042, 043, 050, 065, 078, and 088. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
BOONE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 14:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON Wind gusts have lowered over the past hour and are expected to continue to decrease headed into this evening. Therefore, the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Evangeline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vernon; West Cameron GUSTY WINDS WITHIN RAIN SHOWERS ACROSS THE AREA Wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH have been observed within showers and thunderstorms across the region this afternoon. Strong southerly wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH will reamin possible through the afternoon and early evening as showers and thunderstorms continue to develop and move inland.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cheyenne County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds at 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest and decreasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph later this afternoon. Local reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. * WHERE...Cheyenne County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to three inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet, La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...Southern San Luis Valley, Alamosa Vicinity/Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet and Del Norte Vicinity/Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO

