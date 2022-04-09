ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

East End Full Show: Maple Tree BBQ, Long Island Spirits, North Fork Brewing Company

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

News 12's Doug Geed checks out the hot spots on Long Island's East End. This week, he visited Maple Tree BBQ in Riverhead, Long Island Spirits in Baiting Hollow and the North Fork Brewing Company.

Maple Tree BBQ
Route 25/West Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-2819

Long Island Spirits
Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow
631-630-9322

North Fork Brewing Company
East 2nd Street, Riverhead
631-591-1191

