Collection drive in Webster supports Ukraine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local church connected to Ukraine is sending supplies to various churches overseas. The Rockford Slavic Baptist Church held a bake sale Sunday afternoon. They said that their efforts are especially fitting as many members are from Ukraine. One volunteer who helped his parents escape from Ukraine last week said that […]
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and harassment, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick Brady, 37, was arrested on March 14 for a disturbance in the Town of Southport. His charges are listed as: Endagering the Welfare of a Child – a Class […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police announced the arrest of an individual for falsifying official documents. Police say that Amanda M. Sly, 41, of Elmira, was arrested after an investigation revealing that Sly allegedly had intentionally altered and falsified a Chemung County Medical Form and submitted it to the Chemung County Department of Social Services, […]
New York State is known for pizza but you would be surprised by what city has been rated #1 for pizza. Even though it seems like there is a pizza parlor on every corner in New York City the "Big Apple" wasn't rated #1 on the list put out by rent.com.
Police say a Geneva woman was arrested for violating an order of protection. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Karen Lynch, 47, of Geneva for criminal contempt. Upon investigation, it was determined that Lynch made contact via phone with a person who had an active order...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- They may be 4,211 miles away from Staten Island, but compassion knows no bounds for the St Joseph Hill community. St. Joseph Hill Academy students, parents, faculty, staff, and maintenance came together to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland with various goods and a donation of $3,000.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
LONE OAK, Ky. (KFVS) - Several organizations in Western Kentucky have teamed up to help those in need in Ukraine. Relevant Church, Kentucky Dream Center and Mercy Chefs are having a supply drive consisting of diapers, hygiene products, toiletries and other essentials. These items can be dropped off at the Mercy Chefs Beacon of Hope relief kitchen in Lone Oak, Ky.
The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has many wondering what can we do. The Ridge Community Church in Greenfield has been collecting thousands of items to send to the Ukraine/Moldova border, and you can help.
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported that three locations in were caught serving alcohol to minors during an ‘Underage Drinking Initiative’ in Herkimer County. On Tuesday, April 5th, at least fourteen locations throughout CNY/Mohawk Valley were included and checked by the New York State Police during […]
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two children in Penn Yan have been arrested for allegedly chasing three other kids and shooting “gel projectiles at them” last month, police said. According to the Village of Penn Yan Police Department, on March 26, two youthful offenders drove up next...
The Albany County Legislature is launching a medical supply drive in support of Ukraine. The drive will run from March 25th- March 31st. Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Albany County Legislature has been proactive in voicing its support for the sovereign country and ramping up efforts to help its citizens.
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — From basic essentials to first-aid items, donations are being collected in Mechanicsburg to send to people in Ukraine. WGAL's Kate Merriman has that story. Watch it above. If you'd like to make a donation to help the people of Ukraine, you can do so here.
Rochester, N.Y. — Car enthusiasts gathered at the Little Speed Shop in Rochester on Saturday morning to celebrate opening day of the track season and offer support for the Golisano Children’s Hospital. A Cars and Coffee event began the day and was followed by the participants getting back...
Rochester, N.Y. — As told by recent patients and family members, wait times at local emergency rooms aren't getting shorter. The problem has grown worse during the pandemic, accelerated by staffing shortages and vaccine mandates. While visits to the emergency room are rarely quick, the daughter of a woman...
