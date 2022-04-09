ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

Collection drive in Webster supports Ukraine

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWebster, N.Y. — Support for the people of Ukraine took shape on Saturday in...

13wham.com

Comments / 2

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford bakes to support Ukraine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local church connected to Ukraine is sending supplies to various churches overseas. The Rockford Slavic Baptist Church held a bake sale Sunday afternoon. They said that their efforts are especially fitting as many members are from Ukraine. One volunteer who helped his parents escape from Ukraine last week said that […]
ROCKFORD, IL
News 8 WROC

Man found dead in tractor-trailer on 590 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman arrested on falsifying medical documents; police

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police announced the arrest of an individual for falsifying official documents. Police say that Amanda M. Sly, 41, of Elmira, was arrested after an investigation revealing that Sly allegedly had intentionally altered and falsified a Chemung County Medical Form and submitted it to the Chemung County Department of Social Services, […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, NY
Webster, NY
Society
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva woman violates order of protection

Police say a Geneva woman was arrested for violating an order of protection. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Karen Lynch, 47, of Geneva for criminal contempt. Upon investigation, it was determined that Lynch made contact via phone with a person who had an active order...
GENEVA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Feminine Hygiene Products#Hygiene#Charity
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
KFVS12

Organizations collect items for Ukraine this week

LONE OAK, Ky. (KFVS) - Several organizations in Western Kentucky have teamed up to help those in need in Ukraine. Relevant Church, Kentucky Dream Center and Mercy Chefs are having a supply drive consisting of diapers, hygiene products, toiletries and other essentials. These items can be dropped off at the Mercy Chefs Beacon of Hope relief kitchen in Lone Oak, Ky.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

The Ridge Greenfield Ukraine donation collection

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has many wondering what can we do. The Ridge Community Church in Greenfield has been collecting thousands of items to send to the Ukraine/Moldova border, and you can help.
GREENFIELD, WI
WETM

Two Yates County children charged with endangering children

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two children in Penn Yan have been arrested for allegedly chasing three other kids and shooting “gel projectiles at them” last month, police said. According to the Village of Penn Yan Police Department, on March 26, two youthful offenders drove up next...
YATES COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester's Cars and Coffee gathering raises funds for Golisano

Rochester, N.Y. — Car enthusiasts gathered at the Little Speed Shop in Rochester on Saturday morning to celebrate opening day of the track season and offer support for the Golisano Children’s Hospital. A Cars and Coffee event began the day and was followed by the participants getting back...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Long waits not letting up at Rochester emergency rooms

Rochester, N.Y. — As told by recent patients and family members, wait times at local emergency rooms aren't getting shorter. The problem has grown worse during the pandemic, accelerated by staffing shortages and vaccine mandates. While visits to the emergency room are rarely quick, the daughter of a woman...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy