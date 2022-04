AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics cards are now being sold for far less than the manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) in Europe. One of Germany's biggest online PC tech retailers, Mindfactory, has a twin fan cooler PowerColor design advertised at €169 including VAT. This Euro price is equivalent to USD $189, and we must remember that Germany's VAT is quite an impactful sales tax at 19%. If we remove the added VAT to get to a price that would be advertised in the US, we would have $159.

