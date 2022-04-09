ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Little Boy Can't Go To Bed Without Hugging His Favorite Dog | The Dodo

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

Little kid and his dog do "sit," "lay...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Henry County Daily Herald

Piglet Couldn't Move - Now He's 400 Pounds And Still Thinks He's A Dog | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Tiny piglet can't walk — but he wants to chase the German Shepherd, so he teaches himself to run!. To keep up with Chance the pig, follow along on Facebook https://thedo.do/dontforgetussanctuaryFB Instagram https://thedo.do/dontforgetussanctuaryIG and TikTok https://thedo.do/chancethepigTT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
The Independent

Baby sloth takes keepers by surprise at zoo

Zookeepers had “a lovely surprise” when they discovered a baby sloth as they went to deliver food to the enclosure.The youngster was born to Flo, a three-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth, and Reggie at Dudley Zoo and Castle (DZC) on April 4.DZC curator Richard Brown said staff were “thrilled” at the arrival of the first baby sloth to be born at the West Midlands zoo in its 85-year history, which keepers spotted as they took Flo and Reggie their supper.“It was a lovely surprise for staff to discover the baby, especially as Flo wasn’t showing signs of being in labour during...
ANIMALS
SheKnows

Beloved All My Children Leading Man Asks Fans to ‘Light a Candle’ Before He Undergoes Surgery

Our thoughts will definitely be with him. Though we don’t have many details right now, it looks like All My Children‘s Walt Willey could use a little more support in the coming days from his friends, loved ones and fans. Willey, who played Erica’s on-again/off-again longtime love Jackson Montgomery from 1987 until the show’s end in 2011, took to Twitter to ask for some positive thoughts ahead of his surgery.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Dodo#Little Boy#Tiktok
The Independent

Woman who continued texting boyfriend after he died reveals she was blocked by new owner of number

A woman who continued to text her boyfriend of four years after his death has revealed that she was recently blocked by the new owner of his phone number. When the messages were no longer sending, she took to TikTok to share her grief with the rest of the world.Samantha Rhodes posted a video about the heartbreaking incident to TikTok on 3 April, where it has gained more than 15m views. In the viral video, Rhodes scrolled through unanswered messages she’d sent to her late boyfriend Austyn - who died this past January - including pictures of her dog, photos...
ENTERTAINMENT
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy