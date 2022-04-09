ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Play ball! Bolden Little League opens new season

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sheriff Joe Lombardo was on hand Saturday to throw out the first pitch as Bolden Little League launched their season in partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The pitch was high and outside, sending our camera scrambling for cover. Lombardo said at least it wasn’t in the dirt.

The free-to-play league welcomed nine teams at Doolittle Park, and league president Mario Berlanga thanked sponsors Anthem, Bank of Nevada, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Aviators, Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, and the Elks Club for donations Saturday that totaled $35,000. Berlanga said the league’s expenses would be about $45,000 this year, but there’s another problem.

The league is still recovering after a fire destroyed $24,000 worth of equipment last year. More than $4,600 has been raised to replace the equipment on a GoFundMe page that was created to accept donations, pushing expenses to about $70,000. Berlanga said earlier this year he is also taking donations at his neighborhood grocery store, Mario’s WestSide Market at 1960 W. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Gloves, helmets and uniforms were lost in the fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j55BP_0f4YzlEP00
    Families at opening day for Bolden Little League at Doolittle Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VE8J_0f4YzlEP00
    Bolden Little League players wait to take the field on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125dIG_0f4YzlEP00
    League president Mario Berlanga stands for a picture with a sponsor from Anthem on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3osx_0f4YzlEP00
    Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear speaks on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17UUed_0f4YzlEP00
    Dignitaries and Metro police are on hand as the Bolden Little League season kicks off on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Officials including Las Vegas Ward 4 Councilman Cedric Crear were on hand, along with a strong show of support from Metro police.

