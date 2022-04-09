Pens hold moment of silence for Dwayne Haskins

Just hours after the stunning news of the death of Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the Penguins honored Haskins’ memory with a moment of silence.

Before their game against the Washington Capitals, the Penguins displayed a photo of Haskins on the scoreboard in the arena with the birth and death years.

The news of Haskins’ death gripped Pittsburgh and his Steelers teammates and coaches .

According to authorities, Haskins was killed after being struck by a dump truck while walking Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida before 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

The 24-year-old joined the Steelers before last season after being released by the Washington Football Team, which had drafted him in the first round in 2019.

The former Ohio State standout did not appear in a regular season game for the Steelers in 2021, serving as the team’s third string quarterback.