ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pens hold moment of silence for Dwayne Haskins

By Josh Rowntree
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jeg7Z_0f4Yzfw300

Just hours after the stunning news of the death of Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the Penguins honored Haskins’ memory with a moment of silence.

Before their game against the Washington Capitals, the Penguins displayed a photo of Haskins on the scoreboard in the arena with the birth and death years.

The news of Haskins’ death gripped Pittsburgh and his Steelers teammates and coaches .

According to authorities, Haskins was killed after being struck by a dump truck while walking Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida before 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

The 24-year-old joined the Steelers before last season after being released by the Washington Football Team, which had drafted him in the first round in 2019.

The former Ohio State standout did not appear in a regular season game for the Steelers in 2021, serving as the team’s third string quarterback.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins Shared Heartbreaking Video Friday

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Last Public Message To Wife Is Crushing

After the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins at just 24-years-old, the late quarterback’s final public message to his wife was brought to light over the weekend. Kalabrya Haskins last Instagram post was a series of couples photos posted on Valentine’s Day this past February. And one of the most prominent comments was the former Steelers QB’s:
NFL
Distractify

What Is Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death? Here Are the Tragic Details

Prayers up! Dwayne Haskins, best known as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was just 24 years old. Dwayne was also a 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State University. His death was announced on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Fans have taken to...
NFL
Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Florida State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moment Of Silence#The Washington Capitals#Ppg Paints Arena#Interstate 595#Steelers Nation#Ohio State
The Spun

Ranking The 3 Most Likely Teams For Colin Kaepernick

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick wants back in the National Football League, though he’s yet to receive serious interest from a team. The free agent quarterback, who last played in the NFL in 2016, has been showing off his skills at private workouts and during halftime of Michigan’s spring game.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Terrell Owens’ Message For Colin Kaepernick Is Going Viral

No NFL team has shown legitimate interest in Colin Kaepernick, who’s hoping to play football for someone this season. Someone else has, though. Former NFL star Terrell Owens, who’s playing in the Fan Controlled Football League, wants the free agent quarterback to join him. “I feel like he...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
93.7 The Fan

What we know about Haskins' death

A lot of rumors are circulating following the untimely death of Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. CBS Miami reporter Trish Christakis tells the PM team that “as of right now, it is an open and ongoing investigation.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
blavity.com

NFL Reporter Gets Blasted For Insensitive Tweet After Death Of Dwayne Haskins

NFL insider Adam Schefter is getting backlash for the tweet he posted on Saturday while reporting on the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3,” Schefter said in the tweet, which is now deleted.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy