Clemson, SC

Takeaways from Clemson spring game: D.J. Uiagalelei same shaky starter

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
 3 days ago

CLEMSON — Offenses in the Orange and White Game were just about as frigid as the weather.

Winds swirled and temperatures dipped into the low 40s Saturday and both defenses whipped things up, too, as White beat Orange, 15-7, Saturday afternoon in Memorial Stadium to end Clemson's spring football season.

The White team rushed for minus-17 yards. Orange rushed for minus-18. Even without counting sacks, and there were 13 of them, ball-carriers couldn't manage even 2 yards per attempt. K.J. Henry had 3.5 sacks, a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup for the White team. Myles Murphy had three sacks for the Orange team.

Touchdown drives, one for each team, were 18 and 10 yards. Field goal drives were 15, 3 and negative 1.

"That's what I expect from us every time we take the field," Henry said. "... We know what we've got."

Read more: Cade Klubnik: How freshman QB looks in Clemson spring game

Also: Clemson wide receiver Dacari Collins injured in Orange and White Game

Here are more takeaways:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B09xV_0f4YzTID00

D.J. Uiagalelei still shaky, still starter

He’s about 25 pounds lighter than a few months ago, but otherwise Clemson's quarterback looked like the same D.J. Uiagalelei.

He started slowly, two bad passes on a three-and-out opening series. He wasn’t particularly elusive with the ball in his hands. Most of his throws hit the ground. He threw a fourth-quarter interception that led directly to an easy game-winning touchdown for the other team. Those things plagued him last season, although Clemson won 10 games.

Uiagalelei also showed flashes of his remarkable talent. He threw a perfect pass to a tightly covered Joseph Ngata in the end zone, although coach Dabo Swinney told referees to call a sack because the defense had crashed in but was not allowed to tackle the quarterback. Still, it was the offensive highlight of the scrimmage.

Uiagalelei is still frustrating. And it's still his job.

“D.J. is definitely our starter," Swinney said. "He’s had a great spring. He’s not doing anything to not be the starter. (Freshman Cade Klubnik) is a really talented player. We’ve got two guys, I think, that can win at a high level, just like with Trevor (Lawrence) and D.J. coming out of the (2020) spring. It’s not often you can say that. But I've seen enough from both those guys to know that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIHuH_0f4YzTID00

Thinned-out offense didn't have shot

It usually makes for a fun spring game when Clemson divides its team to replicate an actual game with actual scoring. But it just didn’t work this time.

Clemson’s defense, for one thing, is just so much deeper than the offense and is loaded with NFL prospects. By the time you factor in all the injuries, the offense was just way too thin to be divided in half and expected to do much. The shrinking group of offensive linemen, for example, scrimmaged without starting tackles Jordan McFadden (Dorman High School) and Walker Parks.

"We made it work," Swinney said. "We put 11 out there so we could get everybody evaluated that could play. Very incomplete team today."

Maybe it would’ve been better to just play regular offense against regular defense and figure out some kind of scoring system that awards points to defense for sacks, three-and-outs, turnovers, etc. Confusing while making perfect sense. Not like a real game but more entertaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmIf7_0f4YzTID00

Clemson punting job remains TBA

Swinney said last week he still doesn’t know if the punter will be junior Aidan Swanson or senior B.T. Potter.

“You see why,” Swinney said.

Sometimes helped by the stiff breezes and sometimes hurt by them, Swanson averaged 45.5 yards on six punts, nailed one for 55, and downed four inside the 20. Potter, who is trying to add this to his place-kicking duties, had a 53-yarder and averaged 42.3.

They both dropped snaps that led to scores. Potter’s mishap at his 11-yard line was on the game’s first possession.

“You’ve got to make that play. Then Aidan goes out there and he muffs one,” Swinney said. “... The only question mark I have coming out of spring is who’s running out there first to be the punter. We’ve got work to do there. Our snappers are going to be good. But I think we’ve got to solidify that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vp9FK_0f4YzTID00

Quick hits from Clemson scrimmage

Senior offensive lineman Will Putnam, who is moving from guard to center, took almost every snap for the Orange team quarterbacked by Uiagalelei. Swinney joked recently that Putman, while improving every day, is also good for one bad snap per day. He had none in the scrimmage. … As expected, safety Andrew Mukuba also played cornerback. Clemson is thin at that position this spring, but Mukuba could be a regular as a shutdown corner. …. Freshman defensive backs Sherrod Covil Jr. and Toriano Pride Jr. showed why they’re getting such rave reviews from teammates and coaches. Covil had an interception and ran it back 31 yards to the 10, setting up the game-winning TD throw by Klubnik. Pride made seven tackles, tied with Barrett Carter and Keith Maguire for the Orange team lead. Pride had two tackles for loss. … Memorial Stadium is under additional construction as suites in the West End Zone are upgraded and a bigger scoreboard added to the East side. The Tigers were not able to run down the hill and Howard’s Rock is in safekeeping.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY network.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Takeaways from Clemson spring game: D.J. Uiagalelei same shaky starter

