First issue of Captain America comic sells for $3.1M

By Robert Puente, Michael Bartiromo, Bobby Gonzalez, Nexstar Media Wire, Samantha Cortese
 3 days ago

( KTLA ) – A near-perfect issue of the first Captain America comic sold for $3.1 million at auction on Thursday.

“Captain America Comics” debuted at newsstands in December 1940, in the midst of World War II. The issue’s cover, well known to die-hard comic-book fans, famously featured an image of Captain America punching Adolf Hitler in the face.

“What better way to introduce a hero clad in the American flag during World War II than by showing him decking Hitler?” writes Marvel of the issue, which was written by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.

The comic was a hit. But original copies are harder and harder to come by — especially copies in near-mint condition.

One such copy (given a condition grade of 9.4) went up for auction Thursday as part of a Heritage Auctions’ Comics and Comic Art Signature Auction. Heritage Auctions had previously facilitated the sale of a different copy of the exact same comic book in 2019 — when it sold for just $915,000 — but bidding on this particular issue opened at $1,825,000 on Friday.

The issue eventually sold for $3,120,000, marking the fourth-highest price ever paid for a comic book at auction.

Other popular comics also set records at this week’s auction, including the issue that introduced the Fantastic Four and a “splash page” from 1964’s “Tales of Suspense” featuring Captain America.

“Every time I looked up during the comic art portion of the session, a new record was falling, and with the comic books, that trend continued,” said Barry Sandoval, the vice president of Heritage Auctions. “We knew this was a selection of truly exceptional material, and we’re thrilled bidders agreed with that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Cinema Blend

Black Panther 2: While Anthony Mackie Says He’s Not In The Sequel, Captain America Is Hyping Up Wakanda Forever

The MCU is always growing, and there are a few upcoming Marvel movies that fans can’t wait to finally see arrive. Chief among them is Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther 2, which has the pressure of honoring both Chadwick Boseman and his character T’Challa. And while Anthony Mackie says he’s not in the sequel, the new Captain America is hyping up the contents of Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
AM 1390 KRFO

Robert Downey Is Making ‘Sherlock Holmes’ Shows For HBO Max

The Sherlock Holmes franchise, starring Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic private detective and Jude Law as his sidekick Dr. Watson, has been stalled out for several years. The series produced two financially successful movies about a decade ago; the first in 2009 and the sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, in 2011. A third film was supposedly in development, and in fact at one point it even had a scheduled release in December 2020, Obviously, that never happened and to date, the film has never gone into production.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

America Chavez Co-Creator Declines Marvel’s “Insult of an Offer” for ‘Doctor Strange 2’

When director Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 5, audiences will meet America Chavez, the Marvel comic book character brought to life by young actor Xochitl Gomez. Ahead of its release, the fan-favorite hero’s addition has already received praise, with her inclusion seen as a win for representation, as she is the rare Latina superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will also acknowledge the character is gay, as she is in the comics, according to sources. For comic book writer Joe Casey, seeing Chavez soar to new heights is bittersweet. Casey is...
MOVIES
