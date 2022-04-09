Skeletal remains identified after found at liquid storage facility in Will County

Investigators in Will County say skeletal remains, found at a liquid storage facility earlier this week, were from an animal.

The remains were examined by an anthropologist at the University of Illinois, and Joliet police tell the Herald News that the examination revealed that the skeletal remains are that of an animal.

Workers at Zenith Energy Terminals called 911 after finding the remains Tuesday morning. Zenith Energy is on Laraway Road between Brandon and Patterson roads.

Skeletal remains that did turn out to be those of a human were found less than a mile and a half away in February. Nearly a month later the remains were identified through dental records of those of Pamela Ann Vincent, a 38 year old woman who was last seen alive in August of 2015.