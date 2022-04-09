ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Many Americans can now get a 4th COVID shot – but should they wait?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0Vjv_0f4YzMMM00

(NEXSTAR) – Americans over 50 and those with underlying health conditions are now eligible for a second booster shot against COVID-19 – the fourth in the vaccine series for many. Populations eligible for the second booster are able to get it as soon as four months after their last shot – but is there any reason to hold off on the extra dose?

Evidence we’ve gathered so far indicates the protection you get from a COVID-19 vaccine wanes somewhat over time. It takes two weeks for your immune system to fully react to a dose, but timing your dose perfectly right is tricky.

“If we could predict exactly when the surge is going to hit us, then absolutely you’d want to time that to get your vaccination two weeks before those cases,” said Dr. Brian Garibaldi, director of Johns Hopkins’ biocontainment unit. “But I think it’s unclear when that might be, and there’s reason to believe that may be happening soon.”

WHO warns of new mutant omicron variant XE

Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, agreed on Twitter . He said trying to time your second booster for right before the surge “reminds me of trying to time the stock market,” which he quipped “rarely works.”

“I’d get the shot,” Wachter tweeted.

As we see other countries experiencing spikes driven by the BA.2 variant of omicron , epidemiologists expect the U.S. will see more COVID-19 cases soon.

“It’s very likely we are going to see an increase in cases sometime in the next few weeks to a month here in the U.S.,” said Garibaldi. Though he said he doesn’t expect the surge to be nearly as big as the winter spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the BA.1 variant of omicron.

It’s not clear yet how much additional protection a fourth shot offers. An early study out of Israel indicates a fourth shot greatly reduced the risk of dying from COVID-19 for older people, but the study hasn’t been peer-reviewed and there hasn’t been enough time yet to collect additional evidence in the U.S.

Do you still need a booster shot if you just had COVID?

However, the risks associated with additional booster shots are very small.

“These shots are safe and provide substantial benefit,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote in its most recent announcement of booster eligibility. “During the recent Omicron surge, those who were boosted were 21-times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated, and 7-times less likely to be hospitalized.”

While everyone over the age of 12 is eligible for a booster shot, only 30% have received one, according to CDC data. Garibaldi urges people eligible for their fourth shot to do so, but even more importantly, he urges people to get their third shot if they haven’t yet.

“Now’s the time to do it to really give you the best chance of having protection from severe disease or death if there is another surge or another variant that comes along,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

ATV mechanic arrested for theft, police say

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man who traded and sold multiple ATVs or quads that didn’t belong to him. According to the West Pittston Borough Police Department, on Friday they received word from Scranton PD and Dunmore PD regarding a theft of a quad. Upon further investigation, officers say […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Victims identified in deadly Kingston crash

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were called to the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Wyoming Avenue in Kingston Sunday night. Fire and police responded to the 100 block of Wyoming Avenue just before 8:00 p.m. for a report of a fatal crash involving at least two […]
KINGSTON, PA
CNET

4th COVID Vaccine Shot: Does a Second Booster Work?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The chances for a fourth dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increased this week as both Pfizer and Moderna requested that the US Food and Drug Administration authorize second booster shots of their BioNTech and Spikevax vaccines. Pfizer requested approval for adults 65 and older, while Moderna asked the FDA to allow the fourth shot for all adults.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS 42

UAB doctor recommends 4th COVID-19 shot for certain groups

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – As COVID-19 case counts decline in Alabama, some parts of the world are seeing a spike in cases as a new variant spreads rapidly in Europe and China. Health leaders are keeping a close eye on this new variant but for now, a second booster shot, meaning four shots total, isn’t […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
NECN

Is a 4th COVID Shot Really Necessary? Boston Doctors Weigh in

Pfizer and Moderna are seeking authorization for a fourth booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines after Pfizer's CEO deemed it "necessary," but Boston doctors aren't convinced. Currently the U.S. urges two primary shots followed months later by a booster dose for everyone age 12 and older. Pfizer submitted an application...
BOSTON, MA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4th covid shot will be ‘necessary,’ says Pfizer CEO

Covid-19 shots could soon become an annual item on your to-do list. Due to waning effectiveness, particularly on variants like omicron, a fourth covid vaccine shot will be needed to keep hospitals and morgues quiet, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday. “Right now, the way that we have seen, it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Americans#Biocontainment#Xe#Omicron
WBRE

Someone is $100K richer after winning Powerball ticket sold in NEPA

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Luzerne County grocery store Monday. The winning ticket, sold at the Price Chopper in Edwardsville, matched four of the five white balls drawn, 5-7-24-31-34, and the red Powerball 4 to win $100,000. The ticket would have been worth $50,000 without […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Catawissa man charged with arson of father’s home

CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man suspected of starting a fire that damaged a home in Columbia County has been arrested. Nathan L. Roeder was taken into custody on Friday by the Catawissa Borough Police Department after an investigation into a fire that broke out in February at a home on Walnut Street. Officials […]
CATAWISSA, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania House Republican’s Twitter account suspended

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The official Twitter account for Pennsylvania’s House Republicans has been suspended. The account, which had over 31,000 followers, now displays a message saying “Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules.” Twitter says accounts may be suspended for spam, account security at risk, or due to abusive tweets or behavior. Jason […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBRE

Car gets stuck on wall after parking mishap

Glendale, Calif. (KTLA) – A vehicle narrowly avoided falling several feet from atop a retaining wall in the parking lot of a Los Angeles-area department store Sunday afternoon. The vehicle, a black Toyota sedan, got stuck on the retaining wall several feet above a sidewalk below the parking lot of a Marshalls in Glendale, California. […]
GLENDALE, CA
WBRE

Governor Wolf’s $2,000 plan could put money in the pockets of Pennsylvanians

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A proposed plan could send thousands of dollars to Pennsylvania residents. Unfortunately, not everybody will receive a state stimulus check like we saw from the federal government. Governor Tom Wolf is looking to spend some cash before it’s sent back to Washington. Harrisburg is sitting on $1.7 billion from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy