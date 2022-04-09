ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Florida firefighter accused of extorting 14-year-old girl for nude videos

By Dylan Abad
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwMAU_0f4YzKau00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A firefighter in Polk County, Florida, was arrested and accused of extorting a 14-year-old local girl to send him nude videos via Snapchat, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Richard Dalton Battle, 24, of Palmetto, found the 14-year-old girl on Instagram in 2019 and added her on Snapchat. The victim told Battle she was only 14, to which Battle allegedly replied, “Okay.”

Florida teens take turns shooting at each other wearing armored vest, police say

When the victim asked Battle how old he was, she says he didn’t answer. After conversations between the two turned sexual, Battle reportedly threatened to tell the girl’s mother unless the victim sent nude videos, a press release from the sheriff’s office stated.

Battle reportedly told the girl he knew where she lived based on a feature built into the Snapchat messaging app called “Snapmaps,” where users can share their live location with friends and the community.

Deputies said the girl feared Battle would come to her home, so she sent him two nude videos of herself.

Deputies said Battle continued to message the girl, repeatedly asking for more videos, which she ignored until March 2022 when she decided she “couldn’t take it anymore.”

When the girl searched for Battle’s identity online, she said found a Facebook profile where he was wearing a Polk County Fire Rescue T-shirt. The girl reported the online conversations to an adult.

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd to release new info on Winter Haven murder

The girl later told detectives it was “the worst thing ever” to send the video of herself.

Deputies said Battle used the Snapchat username “battle_dalton_” during his conversations with the girl.

On Thursday, detectives interviewed Battle when he arrived to work at the Ewell Road fire station. There, he allegedly told deputies he met the victim, whom he believed to be at least 18 years-old, on the dating app Tinder.

Battle denied the threats and denied soliciting the girl to send videos, but deputies said he admitted she sent videos to him. He denied being on Snapchat at all.

Battle was charged with solicitation of a person under 16 to commit a lewd act, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and extortion.

During a Friday press conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, “The closest thing he’s going to get a fire, maybe they’ll give him a hot chilly dog at the jail.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

ATV mechanic arrested for theft, police say

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man who traded and sold multiple ATVs or quads that didn’t belong to him. According to the West Pittston Borough Police Department, on Friday they received word from Scranton PD and Dunmore PD regarding a theft of a quad. Upon further investigation, officers say […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Victims identified in deadly Kingston crash

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were called to the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Wyoming Avenue in Kingston Sunday night. Fire and police responded to the 100 block of Wyoming Avenue just before 8:00 p.m. for a report of a fatal crash involving at least two […]
KINGSTON, PA
WGN News

Video released of suspect in homicide of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO — A video of the suspected killer of 12-year-old Nyzieya Moore has been released by Chicago police Saturday evening. The homicide occurred on March 1, 2022 in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street. Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip here.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Post Register

Idaho man accused of raping 16-year-old girl

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A 24-year-old Bonneville County man is accused of raping an underage girl. The Bonneville Sheriff's Office says Danilo D. Nitura and a 16-year-old girl were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana on Wednesday when the alleged assault occurred. "Moments later Mr. Nitura began kissing and...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
People

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After SUV Slams Into Playground at Fla. Preschool: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'

A Florida girl was killed this week when a driver crashed into the playground of the preschool where she and another child were playing. According to a report sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, a child died on Wednesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman veered off a DeSoto County roadway, drove through a chain-link fence and collided into two children inside a playground at Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. The SUV finally came to a stop when it crashed into a tree, FHP said.
ARCADIA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Extortion#Nude#Armored#Murder#Wfla
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
WSAV News 3

14-year-old girl charged with involuntary manslaughter of teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 14-year-old girl was charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said Jaylen Olinde was found shot in the 700 block of W. 35th Street on March 13. The shooting happened around 10:30 that morning. The 14-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Elderly Florida Woman Known As 'Hugging Bandit' Accused Of Pickpocketing

A Florida woman is facing charges after police allege she pickpocketed several strangers while hugging them, according to NBC News. On March 10, Clearwater Police says they arrested an elusive suspect nicknamed the "hugging bandit" and later identified as 65-year-old Kathy Stevens. She allegedly approached older men outside of stores, acted as she knew them, and then proceed to give them a hug, according to officers. Stevens would then use the opportunity to swipe the victims' credit cards and wallets, officials say.
CLEARWATER, FL
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy