Cheers-ing with friends at a bar or sinking into the couch for an episode of your favorite dramedy are things that anyone might classify as “fun” without controversy: You do them for the instant pleasure of it. But the same thing can’t be said for a set of other activities that folks also willingly do for, yes, fun—like running marathons or hiking treacherous trails. Falling within a particular category of fun called “type 2 fun,” these pursuits are enjoyable in the broader scope of someone’s life, rather than in the moment. And that’s the funny thing about the brain on fun: Different parts of it can have a positive response to very different types of “fun” activities.

