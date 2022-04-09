ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Joseph Gordon Levitt Recalls A Bruce Willis Compliment That He’s Never Forgotten

By Adreon Patterson
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bruce Willis has been receiving an outpouring of love and support since announcing his retirement from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis. Filmmakers, former co-stars, and Hollywood friends have been recounting their time with the Die Hard icon. The latest Hollywood actor to add their name to the list was his...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Sandra Bullock says she regrets making this movie: ‘I’m still embarrassed’

According to Sandra Bullock, there’s one movie from her decades-long career in Hollywood that still makes "no sense." The actress recently sat down with her co-star Daniel Radcliffe to discuss their new film "The Lost City." When the pair was asked if there are any movies they were initially "embarrassed" to do, but "came around to" for their fans, the actress was quick to respond.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Demi Moore
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
John Travolta
Person
Bruce Willis
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Looper Co#Vanity Fair
Popculture

This Moment Between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Had Fans Squealing

With COVID-19 restrictions loosening, people are beginning to look back on the most significant moments of the last two years, and we can't leave out this charged moment between exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. In September of 2020 the two participated in a virtual table-read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High with several other A-list stars. When Aniston called Pitt "cute" in the script, some thought they saw him blush, signaling an echo of their fan-favorite real-life romance.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

18 Celebrities Who Lost It All

We're obsessed with celebrity gossip -- watching stars react to internet trolls, scrolling through "most hated celebrities" lists, wondering to ourselves, "Why do people hate Nickelback?" But our...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows with very bold top but her coat gets everyone talking

Miranda Lambert brought the house down during her recent shows in the UK and she thanked fans for their support by giving them a look at her show-stopping on-stage outfit. The country music queen wowed her fans with her voice and her appearance during the festivities in England, Ireland and Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

These Famous Exes Walked the Oscars Red Carpet Together Before They Split

The 94th annual Academy Awards are right around the corner, and we’re looking back on the red carpet tradition we’ve always loved most: the chance for couples to take their highly photographed stroll down the red carpet. There’s so much we can read into who our favorite celebrities have chosen to take to the Oscars over the years, as it’s usually not an honor bestowed lightly and is often saved for fiancés, spouses, or in some cases relatives. To give you a modern-day example: It’s a no-brainer that we have pics of Ben Affleck with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and ex-wife Jennifer Garner on the red carpet over the years. But if Affleck had attended this year’s Oscars with now-ex girlfriend Ana de Armas? That would have been a major, major moment in that couple’s history — and a sign that things were getting really serious.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis with rare family photograph together

Demi Moore had a special family occasion to celebrate over the past week, and it involved her former husband, fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis. The actress took to her social media to share a snapshot of herself with Bruce as they laughed up a storm while in her huge kitchen, holding onto a cutting board covered with what looked like mushrooms.
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
85K+
Followers
32K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy