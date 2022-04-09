ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camano Island, WA

Police investigate deadly car crash in Camano Island

By FOX 13 News Staff
q13fox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMANO ISLAND, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) are investigating a crash that killed one person Friday night. According to WSP, a 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing into another car in...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Camano Island, WA
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man dies in kayaking accident near Neah Bay

NEAH BAY, Wash. — A 69-year-old Sequim man died in a kayaking accident in the Strait of Juan De Fuca near Neah Bay on Thursday. According to Clallam County deputies who were called to the scene at around 11 a.m., a Neah Bay police officer waded into the water and was able to retrieve the kayak, which he used to bring the kayaker to shore. The officer gave the man CPR until a Coast Guard helicopter crew arrived and airlifted the man to Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles.
NEAH BAY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Wsp#Skagit Valley Hospital
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this armed robbery suspect?

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said at 6:45 p.m. on March 13, an armed assailant approached a person sitting in their car at a laundromat located at 1222 Bronson Way North, placed a gun to the person’s head and told them to get out.
RENTON, WA
KEPR

West Richland dog attacked by mysterious large animal

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A West Richland family's dog is now recovering after they said he was attacked by an unknown large animal. The attack took place in the Kennedy Road and Bombing Range Road area. Jill Lunde said at about 10:30 p.m. on April 5th, they let their...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in crash in Tacoma

Deputies are investigating a collision that left one person dead Wednesday night in Tacoma. The crash occurred near South 96th Street and Pacific Avenue. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said a deputy was trying to catch up with a reckless driver who ran a red light. That driver crashed into another car.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
L.A. Weekly

Tiffini Cunningham Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Cactus Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Woman Dead, Four Hospitalized after Fatal Car Accident on 40th Street. The deadly collision happened near the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road, according to the reports. Authorities said an eastbound SUV with five occupants collided with a sedan that was attempting to turn onto southbound 40th Street. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
KXL

Man Shot And Killed In Washington Cemetery

KENT, Wash. (AP) – Police in Kent said a man was shot and killed after a dispute at a cemetery. Officers arrived Thursday night to find an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds. They started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a dispute erupted...
KENT, WA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy