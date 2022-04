How do you get kicked out of a band for being a wild drunk when that very same band would give itself the nickname Alcoholica?. For Metallica's original lead guitarist, Dave Mustaine, the problem wasn’t the quantity that he was consuming, it was how the booze affected him when he was hammered. His bandmates — James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Cliff Burton — were loud and stupid when they drank, but they were mischievous, but not malicious. Mustaine, on the other hand, could become volatile and unhinged after he’d had a few.

BURTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO