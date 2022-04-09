ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Releases Trailer for Pete Davidson's Marmaduke Movie

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix just revealed a trailer for their new Marmaduke movie. Pete Davidson is playing the iconic comics character. Andrew McMeel Entertainment and Legacy Classic s are producing the film. In the animated movie, Marmaduke is trying to enter the Westminster dog show, but unfortunately, he keeps falling into trouble. If that...

comicbook.com

Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Surprising Will Smith Movie Is Dominating on Netflix

Will Smith has a unique standing in the blockbuster landscape, with the actor starring in hit films for decades. In recent years, the actor has taken on some particularly interesting projects — and it looks like one is a bonafide hit while streaming on Netflix. According to Netflix's Weekly Top 10 list for their most-watched programs across the world, Smith's 2018 action film Gemini Man is the third most-watched film for the week of March 14th through March 20th. Their statistics reveal that the film was streamed for 11.84 million hours just within that week, second only to Netflix originals The Adam Project (85.36 million) and Rescued by Ruby (19.94 million). This might be particularly surprising to some, given the film's underwhelming box office returns when it was initially released.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kathyrn Hays, Who Played Gem On Star Trek, Dies At 87

As the World Turns star Kathryn Hays has died at the age of 87. She was also well-known for playing Gem on Star Trek back in 1968. A lot of fans remember "The Empath" as one of the iconic episodes of the series. Back in the 1960s, she got her career in TV started with stints on shows like Bonanza, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Route 66. Things really started to open up when Hays landed the a main role in The Road West as Elizabeth Reynolds in 1966. Then in 1968, Star Trek would come calling. It's been such a long run with over 40 appearances on different programs. Her last recorded appearance on TV was in a 2007 episode of Law & Order: SVU.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
Popculture

An Iconic '90s Movie Is Returning to Theaters for Its 25th Anniversary

Starting this weekend, you can catch Studio Ghibli's Princess Mononoke in select theaters to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary. Originally released in 1997, Princess Mononoke is one of the most acclaimed creations of director Hayao Miyazaki. You can find tickets to in-person screenings on the Ghibli Fest website or the Fathom Events website.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 8

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Four Brothers, Shrek Forever After, and The Blind Side. As you head into the weekend, you may be looking for something to watch on Netflix in your free time. Our guide to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart can help you pick the perfect flick. The most popular movie on Netflix on Friday, April 8 is Four Brothers, a Mark Wahlberg-led crime drama from 2005. No. 2 is Shrek Forever After, the fourth and as-of-now final movie in the iconic animated comedy franchise. No. 3 is The Blind Side, the inspirational sports drama featuring an Oscar-winning performance from Sandra Bullock. No. 4 is 2004 adventure comedy Without a Paddle. And No. 5 is Monster-in-Law, a romantic comedy two-hander starring Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda from 2005. The 2000s are back, baby!
NFL
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Appears in New Photo for Avengers: Quantum Encounter

There's a whole lot of exciting content to look forward to from Marvel Studios ranging from new episodes of Moon Knight on Disney+ to next month's long-awaited release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In addition to the films and shows, there are also some Marvel-related vacation destinations. Not only did Marvel just open the Avengers Campus in California Adventure, but Epcot in Orlando will soon see the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. There's also some excitement coming to Disney's newest cruise line, Disney Wish. It was recently announced that some big Marvel stars will be featured in the ship's Avengers: Quantum Encounter, including Ant-Man star, Paul Rudd. A new photo features Rudd doing some work in costume for the attraction.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Wishes Will Smith Didn't Slap Chris Rock, But Is Not Angry

It's been about a week and a half since the 94th Academy Awards took place in Hollywood, and news about the infamous slap continues to pour in. Shortly before Will Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in King Richard, he went on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Since the incident, Smith has resigned as a member of the Academy, and more and more celebrities are weighing in on what happened. Last week, Pinkett Smith released a statement about the slap, writing, "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," on Instagram. According to US Weekly, a source close to the Smiths claims Pinkett Smith isn't mad at her husband.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

One of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time is now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director's Cut) is now available on Paramount's streaming service, giving fans of the Star Trek franchise something they've been waiting a long time for! The trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4K Remaster dropped last month, sparking some big nostalgia amongst Star Trek fans. Indeed, Star Trek as a franchise is currently leaning into nostalgia across the board with this release; the imminent premiere of the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the mind-blowing announcement that The Next Generation cast is reuniting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel Cancels Fan-Favorite Series

Marvel's Eisner-winning Black Widow series is officially coming to an end. The news was revealed through a letter from editor Sarah Brunstad at the tail end of Black Widow #15, which was released on Wednesday, and was subsequently confirmed on the Substack newsletter for writer Kelly Thompson. The Black Widow series, which was written by Kelly Thompson with art from Elena Casagrande, colors from Jordie Bellaire, and lettering from Cory Petit, first launched in 2020 and quickly became a fan-favorite, particularly in the hype up to the release of Marvel's Black Widow movie. The series subsequently won the Best New Series award at the 2021 Eisners.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How The Oscars 2022 Will Stage A Dune Reunion For Jason Momoa And Josh Brolin

If you consider yourself a fan of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, then chances are you’re eager to see more from the compelling and visually engrossing sci-fi franchise. Well, Villeneuve is working on the upcoming sequel and casting reports are starting to surface. It’s still, however, going to be some time before viewers can return to the universe originally created by Frank Herbert. At the very least though, the 2022 Oscars will provide fans with a sweet reunion between franchise alums Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Robert Pattinson's The Batman Can't Stop Killing It In Theaters, Crosses Another Box Office Milestone

The Batman has been playing in theaters for two weeks now, arriving a little over eight months after its originally-planned June 25, 2021 release. While many movies are still fighting uphill battles with their theatrical runs due to the pandemic, like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Robert Pattinson first outing as DC Comics’ Caped Crusader is doing quite well for itself commercially. The latest update on that front is that The Batman has crossed the $500 million mark worldwide.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Watch NSYNC Perform at Alexa Bliss' Wedding

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and singer Ryan Cabrera had their wedding this Saturday in California and some famous figures from the world of music popped up at the reception. That included three members of the iconic boy band NSYNC, and videos from their performance at the reception quickly spread online on Sunday. Bliss tweeted out afterward, "AMAZING WEDDING!! Ryan surprised me with performances by *NSYNC , bowling for soup, yellow card, Nash from hot chelle Rae, travis Clark from We the kings – Steve who wrote 'say you won't let go' & an amazing rock number by Stephanie Beatriz – we have the coolest friends."
WWE
The Independent

‘Harrowing’: Netflix releases trailer for new Jimmy Savile documentary

Netflix has released a trailer for its new documentary Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story.After the TV presenter’s death in 2011, hundreds of survivors came forward with stories of abuse by Savile, who used his work at the BBC and at hospitals, prisons and charities to conceal his paedophilia.The trailer for the Netflix documentary shows Savile speaking in archival footage. “I am a voluntary helper,” Savile is heard saying. “Sometimes, when nobody’s looking, I help the lassies.”At another point, he’s shown looking at the camera, saying: “You really are missing something. In fact, you’re missing everything.”Another contributor says: “It...
TV & VIDEOS

