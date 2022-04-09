ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy Hochul legalizes to-go booze in NY for three years

By Bernadette Hogan and
New York Post
 3 days ago
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill legalizing to-go cocktails for three years. Christopher Sadowski

New Yorkers in need of a quick one on the run were finally able to do so legally Saturday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul enacted the budget bill legalizing the sale and delivery of to-go cocktails from bars and restaurants statewide for three years, after which legislators will decide whether to permanently allow them.

However, there is a catch: customers must also splurge for food if they want to imbibe.

“New York’s nightlife and hospitality industry is second to none, and by allowing the sale of to-go drinks we will continue to support the industry’s recovery from the pandemic,” said Hochul.

Takeout and delivery of alcoholic beverages were first allowed in March 2020 under an executive order signed by disgraced then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo to help eateries and bars temporarily amid a COVID-19-induced shutdown of indoor service.

In January, Hochul announced she planned to reinstate the popular “Drinks-to-Go” initiative during her first state of the state address. Hochul included the measure in the new state budget, saying the move is necessary to help struggling businesses during the Omicron surge in coronavirus cases.

The new policy addresses the concerns of small business owners operating liquor stores by prohibiting bottle sales and requiring sealed containers

stand-up or shut-up
3d ago

Keep them drunk an high that the way to control people NY man o man .

