27-year-old suspect arrested after attack sends two Oakland County deputies to the hospital

PONTIAC (WWJ) - A 27-year-old man has been apprehended by authorities after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the man feigned for help from two deputies before allegedly attacking them on Wednesday morning.

The OCSO said they have arrested Forrest Michael Perez in connection to the assault. The two deputies were blocking the intersection of Cass Avenue and Chavez Avenue in Pontiac due to a downed powerline just after midnight April 7 when Perez approched one of the officers.

Police said Perez initially asked for a ride, but then become aggressive.

“This person approached the deputy and started demanding a ride,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said via Channel 4 .

Perez then asked to use the deputy's cell phone to call police.

“He kept getting more escalated and animated and then he started threatening to kill them,” Bouchard said.

The sheriff said Perez then assaulted the officer, striking and punching him.

“The person slammed the car door into the deputy as the deputy was trying to get out of the car and then began to knee-strike and punch the deputy,” Bouchard said.

A second deputy then sprung into action: they jumped out of the squad car and assisted the other officer.

Bouchard said both deputies had to be hopsitalized for injuries sustained in the attack. One officer is overcoming a concussion and the other has an injury to their foot.

Perez is facing assault, resisting arrest and obstructing charges

He is currently held at the Oakland County Jail.