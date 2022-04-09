ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State legislature passes $220 billion NY budget after all night session

By Curtis Brodner
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- The New York State legislature passed a $220 billion budget Saturday morning after marathon negotiations with Gov. Kathy Hochul and an all night session.

Hochul signed the budget Saturday afternoon.

The budget, which will go into effect in the coming weeks, was due April 1, but negotiations dragged on between the governor and legislators.

After a night of heated debate, the Senate passed the budget at 4:45 a.m. and the Assembly gave approval just before 9:30 a.m.

This year’s budget is $8 billion higher than last year. Hochul said most of the additional spending is offset by increased tax revenue and federal pandemic relief funds.

Hochul succeeded in jamming through rollbacks of a 2019 bail reform law despite broad support for bail reform in the legislature.

The changes will allow bail for certain misdemeanor gun charges and repeat offenders who commit minor crimes. The changes particularly target shoplifters and other theft charges.

Hochul faced backlash from progressives after introducing measures in the budget to rollback elements of the bail reform law, and failed to satisfy conservatives who demanded a full repeal.

The budget features a tax relief program focused on “middle income” New Yorkers that offers rebates for gas, homeowners and businesses.

Those who don’t own property, don’t drive or don’t have a stake in a business were not included in the tax relief package.

The most notable component of the tax relief program is the suspension of state gas taxes from June 1 to Sept. 31.

State infrastructure and public transit projects that rely on gas tax revenue will suffer from the cuts, but car owners, truckers and oil companies will reap the rewards.

Other notable features include an increase in healthcare spending, green infrastructure funding and the return of to-go drinks — a popular pandemic initiative that ended alongside other coronavirus relief programs in June 2021.

Daily Freeman

NY Senate budget plan includes state gas tax break

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – Mid-Hudson Valley state legislature Democrats hailed budget proposals, which include a break from the state’s gas tax in the state senate, as historic while GOP leaders slammed the entire measure as a fairy tale spending package. Both the Assembly and Senate, controlled by Democrats, favored...
SAUGERTIES, NY
9&10 News

Legislature Passes $4.8 Billion Infrastructure Spending Package

The state legislature sent nearly $5 billion of spending bills to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. Mainly built around infrastructure and water, it is the biggest supplemental bill passed in the COVID era. For the past year and a half both parties have laid out proposals on what the state should be spending their federal COVID relief dollars on and both sides have agreed they need to be long-term investments but little of the money has been spent before Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
News Channel 34

NY Legislature one house budget proposals

As the New York State budget deadline approaches, both the Senate and the Assembly have put forth their yearly one house budget proposals as a way to negotiate what they would like to see included. News Channel 34's Jamie DeLine tells us what this means for New Yorkers.
EDUCATION
Kathy Hochul
FraminghamSOURCE

Mass Senate Passes $1.65 Billion Supplemental Budget, Which Includes Housing Assistance, Help For Restaurants, & Aid For Ukrainian Refugees

In full transparency, the following press release was submitted to SOURCE media from the Senate president’s office. BOSTON _ The Massachusetts State Senate on Thursday passed a $1.65 billion supplemental budget for Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22). The legislation makes investments in the state’s long-term COVID-19 response; addresses staffing shortages...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Richmond.com

'Total silence' on state budget, with no date set for special session

The Virginia lawmakers tasked with reaching a budget agreement still aren’t talking, more than a week after the General Assembly ended its 60-day session without a plan for spending billions of dollars in additional state revenue or deciding how much to return to taxpayers. Nor has Gov. Glenn Youngkin...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Maryland Senate passes $58.5 billion budget plan; House to vote next week

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The Maryland Senate approved a $58.5 billion budget plan on Friday morning that would increase temporary cash assistance payments, fund the launch of a state paid family leave program, steer an additional $700 million to government construction projects, and provide an estimated $350 million in tax breaks — though lawmakers are still inking a deal on what form the tax relief would take.
MARYLAND STATE
eenews.net

Washington state passes all-EV plan after 2-year fight

Eight years from now, it could be electric vehicles or nothing for buyers of new cars in Washington state. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also grant your consent to our data collection practices. We encourage you to review our Privacy and Data Practices Policy.
WASHINGTON STATE
Itemlive.com

State Senate passes $1.65 billion supplementary budget

LYNN — State Sen. Brendan Crighton (D-Lynn) announced Friday that the state Senate has passed a $1.65 billion supplemental budget for fiscal year 2022. The budget amendment allocates funding toward The post State Senate passes $1.65 billion supplementary budget appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
WESH

Florida lawmakers pass $112B budget, end contentious session

Florida lawmakers have passed a $112.1 billion state budget containing pay raises for state workers and a gas tax suspension, striking a bipartisan agreement that closed a session characterized by high-profile partisan battles. The GOP-controlled House and Senate approved the spending plan Monday on near unanimous votes with no debate.
FLORIDA STATE
