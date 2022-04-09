New Haven police investigate fatal one-car crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - New Haven police are investigating a single car crash that left one person dead and another person severely injured in the early morning hours Saturday.

At about 3:32 a.m. on Saturday, New Haven officers responded to a crash that occurred on Congress Avenue between College Street and Liberty Street.

When officers arrived, they located a black Chevrolet Cruz that had struck a tree, according to police.

New Haven Fire removed the operator and a passenger from the vehicle, police said.

The passenger was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, officials said. Police identified the passenger as Raymond Rolle, 21, of West Haven.

The operator of the vehicle was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said. As of Saturday afternoon, the 26-year-old West Haven man was listed in stable condition.

New Haven Police continue to investigate with the department's Crash Team leading the investigation.

Police ask any witnesses to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.