ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lawmakers propose ‘no-fly’ list to protect airline crews

By Taylor Delandro, Alex Caprariello, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkXvJ_0f4YxSTu00

LOS ANGELES ( NewsNation ) — Lawmakers have proposed a permanent “no-fly” list for unruly passengers, as part of an effort to address and stop violent incidents on airplanes.

Under the “ Protection From Abusive Passengers Act ,” proposed Wednesday, people convicted of assaulting crew members aboard an aircraft could be placed on a “no-fly” list that would be maintained by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). In addition, those people could be barred from special programs that allow for expedited passenger screening, including the TSA’s PreCheck program or Global Entry, which is managed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Biden marks Ketanji Brown Jackson’s SCOTUS confirmation

Last year, the TSA tallied nearly 6,000 unruly passenger reports, with more than 4,000 related to mask compliance. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also launched investigations into more than 1,000 of those cases.

Pilots, airline representatives and flight crews nearly universally agreed that a no-fly list across the industry would make them feel more comfortable doing their jobs and protecting passengers in the sky.

Over the past two years, scenes of agitated passengers becoming physically and verbally abusive toward pilots, flight crews and fellow passengers have become too familiar.

“If you cannot keep yourself physically or emotionally in check, you need to not get on that aircraft,” said Capt. Laura Einsetler, a pilot.

Currently, each airline carefully maintains its own list of individuals barred from flying, but there’s currently a loophole: If someone misbehaves and getes banned from one airline, they can book a flight through a different one.

This bill would allow airlines to share their data and enforce a no-fly list across the industry.

“It’s been way overdue, and we just need to get this done so we can protect our passengers, our crew members, and the safety of our skies,” Einsetler said.

Hurricane forecast predicts busy 2022 season, strong storms

Pilots hope a no-fly list will allow passengers to realize the stakes are too high before acting up.

“If you’re going to disrupt the crew’s operation, then you will no longer fly on airlines anymore,” Einsetler said.

In February, a similar attempt to pass a federal no-fly list was cut short when several Republican senators pushed back, saying this would equate unruly passengers to terrorists and bar them from their constitutional right to travel freely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Child dies at Whitewater Falls Park in NC

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A child died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County, NC on Sunday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, 3, was visiting with her family when she was swept away in the water and went over the falls. Emergency crews from Jackson, Transylvania, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

6th ranked Notre Dame completes sweep of Clemson 9-3

NOTRE DAME, IND. (Clemson SID) – No. 6 Notre Dame broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fourth inning on its way to a 9-3 victory over Clemson at Frank Eck Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Fighting Irish, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 20-5 overall and 8-4 in the ACC. The […]
CLEMSON, SC
NBCMontana

Lawmakers sue CDC over airline mask mandates

MISSOULA, Mont. — A group of 16 U.S. lawmakers is suing the CDC over airline mask mandates. Among them is Montana's lone U.S. House Rep. Matt Rosendale. The group filed suit on Monday to block the mask requirement for commercial airline travel. Last week, the Transportation Security Administration extended...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
WSPA 7News

Pederson leaves Lander for C. Carolina

GREENWOOD – Kevin Pederson announced Tuesday that he is stepping down to take the head coaching position at Division I Coastal Carolina. Pederson leaves Lander as the winningest coach in program history and the longest-tenured coach. Coach Pederson came to Lander in 2005 from Anderson University. Within three years, he had Lander in the NCAA Tournament, where they […]
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

USC’s Henderson picked in second round of WNBA Draft

South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson was selected 20th overall and with the eighth pick of the second round by the Indiana Fever in Monday night’s WNBA Draft. Henderson averaged 11.5 points per game for the national champion Gamecocks and scored 26 in the title win over UCONN. The Fever roster includes former Gamecocks Tiffany Mitchell […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Tsa#Precheck#Global Entry#Cbp#Scotus
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian dies following car crash in Cowpens

(Editor’s note: The source of information has been updated to reflect the correct agency.) COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died following a car crash in Cowpens Saturday night. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened at the intersection of South Main Street and Old Pacolet Road around 9:52 p.m. Officials said 35-year-old […]
COWPENS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
FAA
WESH

Lawmakers, wildlife officials increase efforts to protect manatees

ORLANDO, Fla. — What’s being called an 'unusual mortality event' is threatening the survival of manatees. Wildlife officials say a record-breaking 1,100 of them died in 2021 due to starvation, cold stress and injuries from boat strikes. “It’s no secret and should be well known by everybody that...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS LA

CA Lawmakers Announce Proposed $400 Gas Rebate

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California lawmakers are expected to announce a gas rebate proposal to relieve the burden of record-high gas prices bearing down on residents. “We look forward to working with the legislature to bring direct relief to Californians who are suffering from high gas prices, a direct result of Putin’s war,” said Erin Mellon, a spokesperson from the governor’s office. “We all agree we need to get money back into the hands of Californians.” The proposal will provide $400 to all California taxpayers, including those who don’t own or drive a car, using $9 billion from the state’s budget surplus. “Many Californians are feeling severe financial pain at the pump and looking to California’s leaders for help,” said Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, who represents Irvine. “We believe a rebate is the best approach to directly put money in people’s pockets.” Lawmakers hope the proposed rebate will offset the cost of the 51 cent gas tax Californians face. The gas tax was expected to increase in the summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSPA 7News

Car gets stuck on wall after parking mishap in CA

Glendale, Calif. (KTLA) – A vehicle narrowly avoided falling several feet from atop a retaining wall in the parking lot of a Los Angeles-area department store Sunday afternoon. The vehicle, a black Toyota sedan, got stuck on the retaining wall several feet above a sidewalk below the parking lot of a Marshalls in Glendale, California. […]
GLENDALE, CA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy