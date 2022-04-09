Lynnville celebrates new recreational trails
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Residents of northern Warrick County held a celebration on April 9. The celebration is named Tecumseh Trail Day and took place for recreational trails built in the town of Lynnville.
The celebration featured many events such as a car show, Easter egg hunt and a community fun run or walk. There were plenty for the kids as there was face painting, a clown and balloons at the event.
Local, county, state, non-profit and grant funds and efforts came together to make the trail possible.
