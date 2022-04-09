ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Religious school headmaster took a roll of packing tape and taped three young students’ mouths shut because they talked too much and he wanted to teach them a lesson; charged

By Nela Lass
Waterloo Journal
 3 days ago
The 60-year-old pastor and religious school headmaster reportedly put tape over his young students’ mouths for talking too much. Officials said the pastor reportedly taped three 13-year-old students’ mouths to teach them a lesson. “Several students were removed from a class due to excessive talking. The headmaster became angry and brought...

Lawrence Post

“It was a planned act and it was racially motivated”, High school student was caught on video walking up behind a Black student before he threw cotton balls at him and whipped him with his belt

White student was caught on video throwing a handful of cotton balls and whipping a Black student with his belt. In the video, which was recorded by another student and shared on social media, the white student can be seen walking up behind the black student, who was sitting down at the time and throwing a handful of cotton balls at him. The 15-year-old white student then repeatedly strikes the black student with his belt.
LOUISIANA STATE
