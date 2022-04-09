Religious school headmaster took a roll of packing tape and taped three young students’ mouths shut because they talked too much and he wanted to teach them a lesson; charged
The 60-year-old pastor and religious school headmaster reportedly put tape over his young students’ mouths for talking too much. Officials said the pastor reportedly taped three 13-year-old students’ mouths to teach them a lesson. “Several students were removed from a class due to excessive talking. The headmaster became angry and brought...waterloojournal.com
