ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hunt: Showdown's Traitor's Moon event extended after "server issues and bugs"

By Vikki Blake
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hunt: Showdown developer Crytek has apologized to players for the "server issues, bugs, and for console, sensitivity issues" that have affected its latest time-limited event, Traitor's Moon. To compensate for the lost time, the event will be extended until April 18. "These [issues] have all been very frustrating and...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Elden Ring’s latest patch lets you keep track of NPCs

Anyone who had to use guides to track down NPCs in Elden Ring can now do the same using its in-game map. An update for the critically acclaimed title, which recently hit 12 million copies sold, has added NPC icons to the map, as well as new quest phases for NPCs, a brand-new NPC, and nerfs to some of the game’s most popular tools.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
ComicBook

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Code Gives Players Free Skeleton Key After Server Issues

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players got a free Skeleton Key code this weekend as an apology for the server problems surrounding the game's launch. The game released on Friday with full crossplay support across all available platforms, but players soon found they weren't able to play with each other due to problems with SHiFT, the online service Gearbox uses to connect players with each other. That free Skeleton Key code has an expiration date, however, so players only have a limited amount of time to use it while they wait for more to come after this one.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite Season 2 trailer teases new content coming in May as 343 commits to player-driven changes

Halo Infinite Season 2 has its first proper trailer, and the season of Lone Wolves is looking pretty good ahead of its May 3 launch. Developer 343 Industries dropped the short announcement trailer earlier today. The description for the trailer promises "new maps, modes, themed limited-time events, and an all-new battle pass that never expires." This lines up with the few plans 343 detailed previously, as well as the changes the studio is planning (opens in new tab) in response to Season 1 feedback.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

A new "mainline" Ghost Recon game is reportedly in development

Ubisoft is reportedly working on a new Ghost Recon game in its Paris studio. According to Kotaku, the next Ghost Recon game is codenamed 'OVER'. It's been in development for more than a year, and could arrive as early as April 2023 with the start of the next financial year, although that could see it arrive any time between next Spring and March 2024. Kotaku also notes that the project appeared in the significant Nvidia leak last year.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring hides an unused Dark Souls 3 boss, and it's one you've fought several times

One of Elden Ring's recurring bosses can be traced all the way back to a mysterious Dark Souls 3 file which went unused back in 2016. As Dark Souls sleuth Zullie the Witch explained in a recent video (opens in new tab), Dark Souls 3's files contained data on a "SnakeSoul" monster that never actually appeared in-game, though it did have tenuous connections to the Pus of Man that you fight at the start of the game. With the release of Elden Ring, a match for this unseen boss has finally been found: the Ulcerated Tree Spirit that you fight several times throughout the Lands Between.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hunt
ComicBook

PS4 Is Getting Some Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games Soon

The PS4 is getting a few Nintendo Switch console exclusive games in the near future. Of course, none of these games are Nintendo-published games, as Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch games stay exclusive to Nintendo Switch. That doesn't mean the games aren't notable though. The first is The House of the Dead: Remake, which was just released exclusively on Nintendo Switch this week but has now appeared in the PSN backend (via Gematsu). This not only leaks a PS4 port, but indicates it's coming to the console soon.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Call Of Duty Games Start Appearing On Xbox Game Pass

This is one of those lightning-might-well-strike-twice kind of stories. Having previously seen Bethesda games show up under Xbox Game Pass Deals before then being added to the Game Pass service proper - y’know, you pay your subscription, you download and play what you want from a pretty darn impressive selection - the eagle-eyed Twitter account @modernwarzone has spied Call of Duty games arriving in the same Deals category. Ergo, maybe these are also destined for Game Pass too.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring used to have a "dreambrew" that made NPCs spill their guts

A pre-release build of Elden Ring has a quest that lets you craft a "dreambrew" that makes NPCs chatty and sleepy; essentially, it gets them drunk. Prolific modder Lance McDonald recently released a video where they explore an earlier Elden Ring build that included content which was ultimately cut from the game. It's rare to be able to actually see cut content as it would've appeared in the game, but in this case McDonald was able to uncover a whole questline, NPC, and items, none of which made it into the final build.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Getting Former PS5 Launch Title This Month

When the PlayStation 5 launched in the fall of 2020, it debuted alongside a handful of games, including Bugsnax. The game found quite a few fans on PS5 as well as PS4, and soon gamers on other platforms will get a chance to see if it lives up to the hype! Today, developer Young Horses revealed that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass! Bugsnax will be added to the console and PC versions of the service on April 28th. This version will also be accompanied by the previously announced The Isle of Bigsnax content update.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traitor#X Games#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Undead Nightmare#Pve#Pvp
The Independent

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes trailer reveals more details about the upcoming game

A new trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has been released and it gives more details about what to expect in the Fire Emblem spin-off.Originally announced at a Nintendo Direct event, the new trailer introduces a new main protagonist, Shez, as well as a new formidable enemy, the Ashen Demon.Other characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses are also making an appearance, such as Edelgard, Claude and Dimitri.In this new story, the future rulers of the three nations that govern the continent of Fódlan cross paths with Shez. Players will guide Shez through a new...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The latest Horizon Forbidden West patch bundles two updates together to reverse legendary weapons nerf

A new double Horizon Forbidden West patch bundles updates 1.10 and 1.11 together, and has fixed issues which caused legendary weapons to be nerfed. Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games has shared another round of patch notes to the game’s dedicated subreddit today where it listed all of the known issues and fixes within the game. The very first fix in the weapons category was: "Rebalanced the unintentional change on Legendary weapons."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Skyrim mod adds Red Dead Redemption 2's sketchbook journal

One of the rather charming things about Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan is his habit of sketching some of the places he's been in his journal. Rather than just keeping a dry questlog, Arthur writes down his own story and adds drawings of some of the places he's been and the things he's seen.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Deus Ex dev's new game has big Control vibes, and it's bound for PS5 and Xbox Series X next year

Hell is Us, the next game from Rogue Factor and publisher Nacon, is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2023. Former Eidos Montreal art director Jonathan Jacques-Belletête, who worked on Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, is heading up the project, which is giving off big Control energy in its debut trailer. Nacon describes Hell is Us as a third-person, "semi-open world" action-adventure with plenty of high-intensity combat and exploration.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
BBC
PC Gamer

Bugsnax is finally releasing on Steam, also coming to Game Pass

Bugsnax is about catching snack food-themed bugs—sandopedes, grapeskeetos, weenyworms—and feeding them to grumpuses, furry explorers who crave bugsnax and whose body parts become the bugsnax they consume. It's a cute, sweet, charming body horror game that released on PlayStation and the Epic Games Store back in 2020, and now it's finally about to hit other storefronts.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring's Radahn boss is a lot easier once you know he can't swim

Elden Ring's Radahn boss fight is one of the toughest battles in the game - that is, until you figure out he has one fatal flaw: he can't swim. As demonstrated by Twitter user @izuoku_, you can beat Radahn by baiting him into cannonballing off the map and into the body of water surrounding his arena. Usually, you'd think a demigod the likes of the Starscourge Radahn would just emerge from the water dripping wet with a reinvigorated, bristling rage, but instead, he just sinks below the surface and dies a rather pitiful death. And the best part is that Elden Ring actually accepts this as a legitimate defeat, as you can see the tricky Tarnished earning their rewards for beating Radahn immediately after he drowns. Check it out:
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Cub is inspired by super-challenging SEGA sidescrollers but is "built for today"

The Cub bills itself as "The Jungle Book meets Armageddon", and that is one hell of a sell. Add that to the fact it's a self-proclaimed old-school platformer, inspired by 16-bit era sidescrollers but "built for today", and it would appear Demagog Studio and Untold Tales are very clear on what they hope to achieve with their latest venture. Having received its world premiere at the Future Games Show's Spring Showcase last month, The Cub shares the same universe as the developer's previous outing, Golf Club Wasteland. And while that may seem like a strange pairing at face value, the devs are confident both worlds fit together seamlessly. As for The Cub's more obvious inspirations, it does indeed echo The Jungle Book as it appeared on the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis decades ago, as well as everything from Aladdin to The Lion King, Another World, Earthworm Jim, and World of Illusion.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft's Star Wars Game Gets Release Date Update From Insider

Ubisoft's upcoming open-world title set within the Star Wars universe reportedly won't be releasing for quite some time. In early 2021, Ubisoft announced that it has partnered with LucasFilm Games to develop a game associated with Star Wars. At the time, details on the project were incredibly sparse, likely because the deal between both parties had only just come to fruition. Now, over a year later, a new report has come about suggesting that this Star Wars project likely won't see the light of day for many more years.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

15K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy