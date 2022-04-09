ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

Benzie County landscapers raise prices to offset extra fuel costs

By Colin Merry
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County Record Patriot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3acrrc_0f4Yvy2600
The price of gas is also affecting the price of doing business for Benzie County landscapers.  (Colin Merry/Record Patriot)

BENZIE COUNTY – Gas prices may be falling from their historic high in Michigan, but some Benzie County businesses and organizations are still feeling the pinch from higher prices.

According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for gasoline in Michigan is $3.98 for a gallon of regular as of April 7, down from the historical average high set at $4.26 for a gallon of regular on March 10.

Last year at this time, the average was $2.82 according to AAA.

Landscaping companies in Benzie County are already telling their clients to expect an increase in price for services such as lawn maintenance and landscaping.

“We have to raise our rates a little bit,” said Jason Kittleson, owner of Crystal Clear Landscaping and Lawn Maintenance. “Luckily, everybody we’ve reached out to about price increases has been understanding about it. It is what it is.”

Crystal Clear is a smaller landscaping company, according to Kittleson, with two trucks, two full time and two part time employees. His company services about 100 clients in the Benzie County area.

Crystal Clear also does some snow removal, and Kittleson said the cost of gas didn’t have too much of an effect because his business uses snowblowers as opposed to plowing, but it was still noticeable.

“We’ll still see a difference in the bottom line at the end of the year,” he said. “We have to make it work, there’s nothing else we can do.”

Other landscaping businesses have also said they’ve had to pass the cost of fuel on to clients.

Dennis Winek, owner of Pro Lawn Care, also in Benzie County, said most of his 120 clients were “OK" with it.”

“They see the price of everything else go up, too,” Winek said. “It’s harder to get certain things. Equipment is harder to get because suppliers aren’t getting stuff right away, so the prices are going up.”

Winek said he has planned ahead this season, but last season he had difficulty getting equipment and parts for maintenance.

“We had trouble getting backpack blowers for cleanup,” he said. “Last season, some mowers went down and it was hard to get the proper belts for them. We had to wait a couple months. This season we’re planning ahead.”

Benzie County’s mass transit system isn’t feeling as much of a pinch from the price at the pump as other businesses with vehicle fleets. That’s because 90% of Benzie Bus’ fleet runs on liquid propane.

“The effect of the rise in gas prices is negligible,” said Bill Kennis, executive director of Benzie Bus. “Normally, fuel (gasoline) would be 6% of our annual budget, and with the increase in prices, it is about 7%.”

Kennis said the cost of liquid propane was up about 50% per gallon, but that equated to a change from about $1 to $1.50.

“The propane decision was made over 10 years ago, and at the time there were some concerns about its impact on engine life efficiency,” Kennis said. “Propane burns about 80% as efficient as gas, but it is burning cooler. When the engine burns cooler, you get fewer miles per gallon, but engine life increases.”

Kennis said because of the availability of propane in America, Benzie Bus is less affected by the fluctuations of gasoline, and it burns cleaner, helping the environment.

It also helps bring in federal money. Kennis said Benzie Bus recently received a $14,182 alternative fuel tax rebate for using liquid propane.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Fuel prices driving up costs for trucking companies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Increasing diesel and fuel prices are just the latest problem for trucking companies. As of March 14, the weekly average for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. was $5.25 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This cost driving frustration and...
TRAFFIC
WALB 10

Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices

(AP) - Lyft will add a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride given by its drivers to help offset surging gasoline prices. The company said earlier this week that it would be following DoorDash and Uber who also announced surcharges this week and on Wednesday it released details of its plan.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
County
Benzie County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Benzie County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Automobile#Fuel Tax#Aaa#Crystal Clear Landscaping#Lawn Maintenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
simpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Considers Upping Ticket Prices To Offset Rising Fuel Costs

Taking a Delta flight could soon be heavier on the pocket as the airline looks to increase ticket prices in response to rising fuel costs. Airlines in the US are left with no choice but to pass down fuel price hikes to customers as elevated fares but are hopeful that renewed interest in traveling will see them through the coming few months.
INDUSTRY
Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County, MI
70
Followers
141
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Area

 https://www.recordpatriot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy