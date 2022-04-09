Benzie County landscapers raise prices to offset extra fuel costs

The price of gas is also affecting the price of doing business for Benzie County landscapers. (Colin Merry/Record Patriot)

BENZIE COUNTY – Gas prices may be falling from their historic high in Michigan, but some Benzie County businesses and organizations are still feeling the pinch from higher prices.

According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for gasoline in Michigan is $3.98 for a gallon of regular as of April 7, down from the historical average high set at $4.26 for a gallon of regular on March 10.

Last year at this time, the average was $2.82 according to AAA.

Landscaping companies in Benzie County are already telling their clients to expect an increase in price for services such as lawn maintenance and landscaping.

“We have to raise our rates a little bit,” said Jason Kittleson, owner of Crystal Clear Landscaping and Lawn Maintenance. “Luckily, everybody we’ve reached out to about price increases has been understanding about it. It is what it is.”

Crystal Clear is a smaller landscaping company, according to Kittleson, with two trucks, two full time and two part time employees. His company services about 100 clients in the Benzie County area.

Crystal Clear also does some snow removal, and Kittleson said the cost of gas didn’t have too much of an effect because his business uses snowblowers as opposed to plowing, but it was still noticeable.

“We’ll still see a difference in the bottom line at the end of the year,” he said. “We have to make it work, there’s nothing else we can do.”

Other landscaping businesses have also said they’ve had to pass the cost of fuel on to clients.

Dennis Winek, owner of Pro Lawn Care, also in Benzie County, said most of his 120 clients were “OK" with it.”

“They see the price of everything else go up, too,” Winek said. “It’s harder to get certain things. Equipment is harder to get because suppliers aren’t getting stuff right away, so the prices are going up.”

Winek said he has planned ahead this season, but last season he had difficulty getting equipment and parts for maintenance.

“We had trouble getting backpack blowers for cleanup,” he said. “Last season, some mowers went down and it was hard to get the proper belts for them. We had to wait a couple months. This season we’re planning ahead.”

Benzie County’s mass transit system isn’t feeling as much of a pinch from the price at the pump as other businesses with vehicle fleets. That’s because 90% of Benzie Bus’ fleet runs on liquid propane.

“The effect of the rise in gas prices is negligible,” said Bill Kennis, executive director of Benzie Bus. “Normally, fuel (gasoline) would be 6% of our annual budget, and with the increase in prices, it is about 7%.”

Kennis said the cost of liquid propane was up about 50% per gallon, but that equated to a change from about $1 to $1.50.

“The propane decision was made over 10 years ago, and at the time there were some concerns about its impact on engine life efficiency,” Kennis said. “Propane burns about 80% as efficient as gas, but it is burning cooler. When the engine burns cooler, you get fewer miles per gallon, but engine life increases.”

Kennis said because of the availability of propane in America, Benzie Bus is less affected by the fluctuations of gasoline, and it burns cleaner, helping the environment.

It also helps bring in federal money. Kennis said Benzie Bus recently received a $14,182 alternative fuel tax rebate for using liquid propane.