“That’s what happens when you try to help a lunatic!”. When Sheila headed for the hospital roof and contemplated throwing herself off, Bold & Beautiful viewers were pretty sure she wouldn’t actually do it. After all, there’s far too much story left to tell with the grieving mother and the comatose daughter-in-law who could reveal her sins. But what fans didn’t predict was that in attempting to save Sheila’s life, Taylor would wind up going over the edge herself!

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO