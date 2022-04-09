San Angelo Rodeo: 2022 First Financial Pavilion vendors

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The rodeo and carnival are not the only things happening out at the fairground. The First Finacial Pavilion is hosting a variety of vendors selling things from clothes, home decor, food, and even renovation services.

The Sue Renfro Collection is selling Dixieland candles, oils and other scents along with a variety of western-style clothing.

San Angelo company Gyspy Chicks are also set up with a wide variety of their clothing along with jewelry.

Protect your eyes with the huge selection of sunglasses found at Inferno USA.

While you are checking out some sunglasses, take a look at the custom metal designs like necklaces, buckles and spurs at Rush.

Add to your jewelry collection some handmade Turquoise pieces from Dry Creek Trading Company.

Be sure to take a look at the unique variety of hats at multiple vendors in the pavilion.

There are also several vendors sharing their food and snacks in the pavilion.

Check out Davis Mountain Nut Company for some delicious homemade roasted pecans.

Treat that sweet tooth with some Brittle Twin Candies.

Pick up some treats for your beloved animals that a human can also snack on at Top Dog Bakery.

Zintex is also set up in the pavilion offering free consultation on bathroom renovation along with a 15% discount for those that check out the company during the rodeo.

Add a unique boulder drink fountain to your at-home bar, or add to your landscape with Boulder Designs.

The First Financial Pavilion is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday April, 9th and April 16th. On Sunday April 10th doors will open at 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 13th through Friday, April 15th, vendors will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be a $ 8 entree fee for adults and $5 fee for children ages 2-11. Gate admission is free if a ticket to the rodeo was purchased.

On Monday, April 11th and Tuesday, April 12th the pavilion will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will no fee at the gate to enter the fairground on Monday or Tuesday.

