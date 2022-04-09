JOJO RINGS UP 41 AND 20 — HERE’S A NO-LOOK FEED FROM HARDEN!

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
The Los Angeles Lakers were hampered by poor roster construction this season. But they are finally putting one problem behind them. The Lakers have finally finished paying out the contract for Luol Deng. Yes, Luol Deng. During the summer of 2016, the Lakers were desperate to improve and handed out...
Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
The Brooklyn Nets are through to the NBA Playoffs and will face the Boston Celtics in the first round after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers, 115-108, on Tuesday in the Play-In Tournament. Point guard Kyrie Irving, who missed more than 50 games in the regular season due to his vaccination status,...
When the Philadelphia 76ers managed to offload Ben Simmons, who had refused to play for the team all season in a deal that netted the franchise James Harden, their fans were understandably ecstatic. Harden had been wanting to play with Joel Embiid for a long time, and his relationship with Daryl Morey had finally made the move happen to create the superstar duo.
Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
