JOJO RINGS UP 41 AND 20 — HERE’S A NO-LOOK FEED FROM HARDEN!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Embiid all but locked up theNBA scoring title with 41 points as...

Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook’s brutally honest response to notion that LeBron James and Anthony Davis tried to support him during Lakers struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Reporter Says Everyone Can See That James Harden Is Past His Prime: "James Harden Does Not Have The Lift, The Burst, The Speed That He Used To Have."

When the Philadelphia 76ers managed to offload Ben Simmons, who had refused to play for the team all season in a deal that netted the franchise James Harden, their fans were understandably ecstatic. Harden had been wanting to play with Joel Embiid for a long time, and his relationship with Daryl Morey had finally made the move happen to create the superstar duo.
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
