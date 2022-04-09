Colorado Springs proposing ordinance to combat sex trafficking

COLORADO SPRINGS – On Monday, Colorado Springs City Council members will be considering an ordinance to crack down on illicit spas and massage parlors within the city.

If it is passed, it will be unlawful for a massage parlor to operate within the city of Colorado Springs without a valid massage business license for each premise starting Sep. 1, 2022. It would also allow the Colorado Springs Police Department and the City Clerk’s Office to inspect the premises and records of businesses during the location’s hours of operation or apparent activity.

It would also make it illegal for any massage business to operate between 11:00 P.M. and 5:00 A.M.

The Colorado State Attorney’s Office says across the state, they have seen a growing list of examples of human trafficking operations being run through spa and massage parlors across the state. Colorado Springs is no exception.

Last September , a woman was arrested after police said she operated a tantric massage business in the city as a front for prostitution.

Lawmakers at the state capitol are working on a measure that would grant sex workers and victims of human trafficking immunity while reporting abuse, including trafficking. In addition, the state has a Human Trafficking Hotline people can call to report the behavior .

