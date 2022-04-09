ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs proposing ordinance to combat sex trafficking

By Frank Heagle
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWarp_0f4YuFrO00

COLORADO SPRINGS – On Monday, Colorado Springs City Council members will be considering an ordinance to crack down on illicit spas and massage parlors within the city.

If it is passed, it will be unlawful for a massage parlor to operate within the city of Colorado Springs without a valid massage business license for each premise starting Sep. 1, 2022. It would also allow the Colorado Springs Police Department and the City Clerk’s Office to inspect the premises and records of businesses during the location’s hours of operation or apparent activity.

It would also make it illegal for any massage business to operate between 11:00 P.M. and 5:00 A.M.

The Colorado State Attorney’s Office says across the state, they have seen a growing list of examples of human trafficking operations being run through spa and massage parlors across the state. Colorado Springs is no exception.

Last September , a woman was arrested after police said she operated a tantric massage business in the city as a front for prostitution.

Lawmakers at the state capitol are working on a measure that would grant sex workers and victims of human trafficking immunity while reporting abuse, including trafficking. In addition, the state has a Human Trafficking Hotline people can call to report the behavior .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Colorado Springs makes affordable housing progress, named a “House America” city

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has made progress in affordable housing and has been named a “House America” city. As housing costs rise nationwide, the City of Colorado Springs continues to work successfully with the non-profit and for-profit development community to bring new units of affordable housing online by implementing HomeCOS, the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Procession honors fallen K-9 Jinx on Tuesday morning

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of K9 Deputy Jinx, who was killed in the line of duty Monday night in Manitou Springs. K9 Jinx was part of a team of Deputies and Manitou Springs Police Officers who responded to a call of a person menacing with […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Colorado City, CO
KKTV

Colorado lawmakers discussing legislation to combat fentanyl crisis

DENVER (KKTV) - It’s a crisis exploding in every corner of the state. “Every community in Colorado is combating the fentanyl crisis, and they need our help,” said state Sen. John Cooke. Cooke, Gov. Jared Polis and other state lawmakers spoke at the state capitol Thursday on legislative...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Colorado State#Sex Workers#The City Clerk S Office
KXRM

Suspect, K-9 killed in Manitou shooting

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Manitou Springs at about 11 p.m. on Monday night. According to a CSPD release, Manitou Springs Police Officers and El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to a business in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue on […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Wildfire near Pueblo water treatment plant now 100% contained

UPDATE – 4/11 4:34 P.M. According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the fire is now 100% contained. No structures were lost, no injuries reported. Some crews are still on scene mopping up, but most have been released. UPDATE – 7:39 P.M. Crews are reporting the fire remains at 75% contained. They added fires and smoke […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Randy Bishop to face judge Monday for litany of charges

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a court-ordered delay due to COVID, a Colorado Springs man accused in 2019 the murder of Anthony Faircloth and, in 2020, a shooting spree targetting CSPD officers will finally appear in court on Monday, April 11. Randy Bishop was put on the Pikes Peak Most Wanted List in September 2019. He […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
KXRM

Homicide investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death on Monday. According to a news release sent out on PPD’s Twitter account, officers were sent to the 1400 block of Mandan Place on a shooting just after 5 p.m. Monday. Police arrived to find […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pikes Peak Regional Airshow returns to southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow is 168 days away, after a two year hiatus due to Covid-19. This year, the airshow announced it will take to the sky under a new partnership. Colorado Springs Sports Corporation is joining the organizing efforts to help raise the event to new heights. Bill Klaers, the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

One person shot along Airport Road Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police are working to find the suspect responsible for shooting a person along Airport Road late Saturday night. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at 10:14 p.m. dispatchers received calls about a shooting in the 3900 block of Airport Road. Responding officers located a single victim inside a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Bears at elementary school spark reminder from CPW

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding the community to remain bear aware after several bears were spotted at a local elementary school. CPW posted photos and videos of the bears on their Twitter account Friday. CPW said the elementary school did the right thing– they called CPW and sent their own […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

La Junta police search for hit-and-run suspect

LA JUNTA, Colo — The Junta Police Department is searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run in Otero County. It happened Saturday around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 50 in the area of Bent Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle, possibly a Ford Focus red in color, make a left-hand turn from West Bound […]
LA JUNTA, CO
KXRM

Map of entertainment district in Pueblo approved

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo City Council voted on Monday to approve the map delineating an entertainment district in downtown Pueblo. This marks the final step in getting an entertainment district approved after voters passed the ordinance in November 2021. The entertainment district paves the way for “common consumption areas,” where patrons of bars and restaurants […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy