The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held its Awards Luncheon and board installation March 10 at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats. Addressing fellow chamber members, Chamber Board Chair Carrie Lingo of Jack Lingo Realtor said this past year had been exhausting, but chamber staff pulled through and did a great job. There were 140,000 visitor guides, 20,000 dining guides and 11,000 realtor bags distributed; the chamber sponsored two job fairs; the visitor center and the Boardwalk kiosk were open; and they stayed on top of things legislatively, she said.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 27 DAYS AGO