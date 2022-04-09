ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

SOURCE LATINO: Bennifer – Take II 20 Years Later

By Monica Guevara
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s go back to 20 years ago when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck co-starred in “Gigli” and encountered what I presume you would call love at first sight, since they are back at it again. They first started dating in 2002 and got engaged in November of the same...

thesource.com

Comments / 2

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jlo
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Cris Judd
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 14, Looks Just As Tall As Her Mom On Day Out With Ben Affleck

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez’s teenage daughter, Emme Muñiz, nearly towered next to her mother while out and about with her and Ben Affleck. It won’t be long before Emme Muñiz towers over her mother, Jennifer Lopez. Emme, 14, was almost as tall as J.Lo, 52, when they headed into a dance studio on Mar. 20. Emme, having long gone back to her natural brunette locks, rocked a shaggy, retro-grunge look. She walked in with her locks free and flowing in the Los Angeles sun. The teen also sported an oversized black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and what looked like Converse All-Stars. She opted for a pair of wired headphones, and a backpack slung over one shoulder to complete the 2000s-inspired look. ‘
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Jeans As She Holds Hands With Ben Affleck Picking Up Samuel, 10, From School: Photos

School duty! J.Lo was chic in casual jeans and sandals as she accompanied beau Ben Affleck to his son’s school. Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are making school pick-ups a regular activity. The “Marry Me” singer rocked casual jeans as she accompanied The Town actor to collect his son Samuel, 10, after class on Thursday, March 31. The couple, affectionately known as Bennifer, sweetly held hands as they walked alongside his youngest child, who sported a school uniform consisting of a green golf shirt and beige khaki pants.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon makes major announcement: 'Dreams really do come true'

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Monday to share some big news with her fans. The Oscar-winning actress shared a snapshot showing her posing with a copy of Dolly Parton and James Patterson's book, Run Rose Run, and exclaimed: "Dreams really do come true!. '. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's children make...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s massive new $50M Bel-Air family home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are wasting no time solidifying their future plans together. After months of searching for their perfect home for their blended family, it seems they finally found it. The two lovebirds are in contract to shell out out more than $50 million for a massive Bel-Air, Los Angeles, abode spanning nearly 20,000 square feet, according to TMZ. And it looks like, despite the hefty price to be paid, they’re still snagging a deal for the gigantic property, which will offer plenty of room for their children to play. The property first went up for sale in February for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, who turns 64 on April 3, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting skills that have kept him working for so long,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Emme Muniz, 14, Rocks Ripped Jeans To Brunch With Mom Jennifer Lopez & Brother Max: Photo

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme was looking stylish and comfortable in a casual outfit while they were out and about getting food with her equally as stylish brother Max. Emme Muniz, 14, is already becoming a style icon at her young age. The daughter of Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Marc Anthony, 53, was recently photographed walking outside with her mom and twin brother Max Muniz while wearing a fashionable gray and black oversized sweatshirt and ripped jeans. She also rocked black Converse sneakers as she added black framed glasses to her look and her curly hair was on full display as the trio went to get brunch.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Looks Ready For Spring As She Bonds With Daughter Emme, 14, On Day Out

J.Lo wore the perfect maxi dress for the spring season while out and about with her teenage daughter Emme. Jennifer Lopez, 52, looked so stylish on a stroll with her 14-year-old daughter Emme on April 5. The “Dance Again” hitmaker rocked a floral maxi dress that’s perfect for the spring season. She ventured around Culver City, California in a pair of nude heels and round sunglasses, while carrying a yellow crochet bag. J.Lo kept her wavy brunette hair in an up-do for the outdoor outing.
CULVER CITY, CA
E! News

Here’s What Katie Maloney Is Seeking in Divorce From Tom Schwartz

Watch: Katie Maloney Still Living With Tom Schwartz Amid Divorce. News of Katie Maloney's divorce from Tom Schwartz continues to pump out. The Vanderpump Rules star filed for divorce from her co-star Tom on March 22, submitting a divorce petition to the Los Angeles Superior Court. In the petition obtained by E! News, Katie noted their state of separation as Feb. 12 and requested no spousal support for either party.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy