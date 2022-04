The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) is proud to announce the return of the Business Expo presented by FNBC on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theme is “Who’s Who” and will celebrate the “best of” what the Batesville area businesses have to offer. The event is set to occur at the Batesville Community Center and is free and open to the public. All community members are welcome to attend.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO