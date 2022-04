SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The email scam circulating again claims you have already paid for virus protection on your computer. Viewers tell On Your Side a classic email scam is back. This is one of the most popular scams. It reads your payment of $349 was processed successfully for Norton virus protection software. Crooks want to trick you into thinking you already paid for something. They’re just trying to get your attention.

