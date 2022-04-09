BMW M Division Having Great Start To 2022

BMW sure has lost the plot when it comes to understanding what true automotive beauty entails. Sure, we'll be the first to admit that the new design language of modern BMWs is aggressive, groundbreaking, and, if nothing else, unique. But in the days of cars like the E52 Z8 and the E39 M5, true beauty was just as important as making a statement. Lately, BMW seems to be all about grabbing headlines with controversial styling. As offensive as the design of recent cars has become, the optional M Performance parts offered of late are even more egregious. In some cases, these upgrades do improve the overall look, but that can certainly not be said for the M Performance parts heading for the all-new 2023 BMW M2, codenamed G87.

