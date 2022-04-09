ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BMW M Division Having Great Start To 2022

By Chris Teague
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BMW's global sales had a rocky start to 2022, but the automaker still has reason to celebrate. Despite overall sales slumping in the first quarter, BMW's M division, maker of high-performance cars and SUVs, grew sales. BMW moved 519,796 units in the first quarter of 2022. That total equates...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Toyota GRMN Supra Coming With 530-HP BMW M Engine

If you were up in arms about Toyota sharing Supra development efforts with BMW, this story might cause more heartburn. A post on Spyder7 asserts that Toyota will borrow a twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine from BMW's M Competition cars for a new range-topping GRMN Supra model in 2023. The report revives speculation on the car, which has been going on for some time now.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lexus Has Increased The LS Hybrid's Price By $21,000

You just have to applaud Lexus for continuing to battle it out in the full-size premium sedan category where the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series continue to reign dominant. Long-standing competitors such as the Jaguar XJhave already bowed out of the competition but the LS maintains its presence in the trying segment.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volvo, Porsche, And BMW Want To Stop Using Carbon Fiber

Carbon fiber is arguably the most popular way of increasing rigidity and strength while minimizing weight gains, but it's not the only strong lightweight material out there. Various manufacturers have experimented with flax fibers, as seen on a Porsche racecar in 2020 and Polestar's Precept concept. One of the leading companies in this field is Bcomp, and it says that its ampliTex material is the future of lightweight cars.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M#New Cars#Vehicles#Electric Motors#Bmw M Division#Rolls Royce#M440i#M3
CarBuzz.com

Nissan's New Battery Tech Sounds Awesome, But It Can Kill You

As the automotive industry rapidly electrifies itself, the race for ultimate efficiency is at a boiling point. It's rather simple really; the company that can produce the most efficient battery wins, right? Between all the major manufacturers, the push for more range and quicker charging times has been bearing fruit, but there's always more room for improvement, and Nissan is one company pushing the limits of current battery tech. The Japanese automotive giant is currently developing advanced solid-state batteries which it hopes will replace lithium-ion batteries. These solid-state batteries have been flaunted as being safer, but as it turns out, things can go very bad, very quickly.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

These Are The Amazing Cars That Were Destroyed In The Atlantic Ocean

A little more than a month ago, on February 16, the drama of the Felicity Ace began unfolding before our eyes. Images of the nautical vessel smoking started surfacing, and the next day, we got the bad news that over 1,000 Porsches were aboard. In fact, close to 4,000 vehicles were on the ship when it began its descent to the ocean floor, including the last of Lamborghini's naturally aspirated V12 monsters, the Aventador Ultimae. Tidbits of information on what else was aboard have been periodically reaching our inbox, but now a tracking website called Import Info has revealed the full manifest and we've found that it wasn't only high-end exotica that got a little too wet and salty.
ACCIDENTS
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Mustang Finally Hits Back At The Dodge Challenger

The start of this year hasn't exactly gone super well for the Ford Mustang. Heck, the last eight or so months haven't been great for Ford's Pony car either. Multiple production delays have hit the Mustang hard, and the current going rate for a new car isn't helping either. But...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

The Lexus RZ Will Debut With Toyota's Yoke Steering Wheel

Lexus is being tight-lipped about its upcoming EVs. We knew the RZ was on the way and now we know when. Lexus has revealed it will debut on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 6am ET. But there's more, and we can tell already it's going to stir up a bit of controversy.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: A New Kia Telluride Is Coming!

The Kia Telluride may soon become an all-electric SUV known as the EV9, but until that happens, the combustion-powered three-row family hauler remains, in our humble opinion, one of the best options out there. As impressive as its eventual electric replacement will undoubtedly be, the smoke-spewing variant still has a place in the market and is due for a comprehensive refresh.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Mercedes-Benz EQG: Timing Confirmed For Factory G-Wagen EV

We've already seen a concept of what an electric G-Wagen would look like, and it seemed nearly production-ready. If you need more proof that the idea is real for the skeptics, Mercedes has finally confirmed the new, all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQG is slated for sale in 2024. The confirmation comes from the very top: Mercedes-Benz Chairman Ola Kallenius.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MotorBiscuit

Which 2022 BMW iX Is Best?

The BMW iX marks the brand’s first EV SUV. It features a bold design, about 300 miles of range, and all-wheel drive. All of which makes it an ideal EV for those looking for something that comes from a luxury manufacturer. The iX competes with models like the Model X, e-tron, and more. But with BMW’s automotive heritage, it should do well at holding its own. The 2022 BMW iX may not be marketed as a true SUV, but it does offer SUV practicality. And shoppers may be wondering which model is the right pick for their specific needs.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Honda Civic Hybrid Looks Like A Perfect Insight Replacement

Want something with Toyota Prius levels of fuel economy but without the awkward styling and lackluster driving experience? The 2022 Honda Insight could be for you! Now in its third generation for the US market, the Insight is a sedan-only model that replaced the outgoing Civic Hybrid. It still rides on the outgoing 10th generation Civic platform though, so it's time for Honda to update it.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mini Cooper S Convertible Gets Flashy New Edition

Earlier this year, Mini announced that it would be introducing a plethora of special edition cars to the U.S. market. This is a strategy that the brand looks to be executing around the world. Included in this was the Resolute Edition which was available for the Cooper S Hardtop, Convertible, and SE electric models. The compact car manufacturer dropped all of the details on what was included with this package but it failed to show us what this would look like on the open-top variant.
CARS
Motor1.com

Second-Gen Ford Fiesta Turned Into 159 MPH Drag Moster

The second-generation Ford Fiesta made its debut in August 1983 and became the first-ever Fiesta available with a diesel engine. The model retained the boxy overall shape of its predecessor but introduced a new interior and some new powertrain options. It remained a humble city car, though, with even the most powerful versions being very slow by today’s standards. This was probably one of the main reasons for the owner of this second-gen Fiesta to transform their car into a drag beast.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 BMW M2 Will Inherit M4's Ugliest M Performance Parts

BMW sure has lost the plot when it comes to understanding what true automotive beauty entails. Sure, we'll be the first to admit that the new design language of modern BMWs is aggressive, groundbreaking, and, if nothing else, unique. But in the days of cars like the E52 Z8 and the E39 M5, true beauty was just as important as making a statement. Lately, BMW seems to be all about grabbing headlines with controversial styling. As offensive as the design of recent cars has become, the optional M Performance parts offered of late are even more egregious. In some cases, these upgrades do improve the overall look, but that can certainly not be said for the M Performance parts heading for the all-new 2023 BMW M2, codenamed G87.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Has New Strategy To Increase Profits

After its disastrous dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen was one of the first manufacturers to declare that it would embrace the future of electrification. By 2035, the expectation is that every VW product sold in the European region will be free of the internal combustion engine. Launching its electric strategy in the USA is the due-to-be locally produced Volkswagen ID.4 followed by the already popular ID.Buzz, and more exciting EVs.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

There's One Thing No One Can Beat Volvo At

When it comes to automotive cliches, very few automakers live up to their reputations. BMWs are still joyous to pilot, but they're not the ultimate driving machines they used to be. Older Mercedes-Benzes may have been engineered like no other car in the world but, in terms of build quality, the latest models aren't anything to write home about. There is one cliche that has stood the test of time, though: Volvo makes some of the safest cars out there.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New BMW M2 Spied Wearing M Performance Parts Doesn't Look Great

Last week, we stumbled across a solitary image of the all-new G87 BMW M2. We've seen prototypes of the new sports coupe testing before, but this new image showed the M2 wearing M Performance parts that, if we're honest, are a little challenging to accept. But accept it we must, as BMW is eschewing traditional design cues across the board as it seeks to create a new visual identity. It's a shame that the Bavarian automaker is ignoring the cries of its most passionate fans, but we tend to forget that the legion of BMW followers around the world eventually grows to like what at first seems grotesque. The new M2 with M Performance parts will probably be no different.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy