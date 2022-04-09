ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Suspect in custody, victim ID’d in deadly Florence County shooting

By Josh Kisner, Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OhiUc_0f4Yr3O800

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old man died Saturday after a shooting in the Florence County community of Olanta, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.

William Darnell Major Jr. of Olanta was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the shooting on North Jones Road, von Lutcken said. An autopsy is planned at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Authorities on Sunday also said they had arrested David Andrew Jackson, 36, in connection with the shooting. Details of his arrest haven’t been released, but he was taken to the Florence County Detention Center to await a bond hearing, according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvjqH_0f4Yr3O800
Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities had been looking for Jackson after the shooting and said he could also be associated with a green vehicle with matching green rims and South Carolina license plate VDT-334.

No additional information about the shooting has been released.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

THE CRIME STOPPER
2d ago

[THIS IS A PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT] 🙂 I am a real snitch and a mandated reporter also a police informer that might be anywhere at anytime A person or people or vehicle that is wanted or of intrest or missing might be anywhere at anytime My eyes and ears are always wide open I will continue to tell who i see and what i hear The proper authorities will be notified and the exact location will be identified Yeah Spread the word and inform the general public also tell everyone that you know about me because i am definitely keeping it one-hundred period 🙂

Reply
4
Robert Matthews
2d ago

Does it ever stop in that community? Why can't they get along? That's something like almost 10 black men in about a week. I thought black lives mattered?

Reply
2
Related
WBTW News13

Florence deputies search for man wanted in vehicle theft

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence county deputies are searching for a person of interest in a vehicle theft. Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies say a vehicle was stolen from a convenience store on Pamplico Highway. Anyone who has any information on them man in the above photo is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

1 arrested after Thursday shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have arrested a man after they say he was involved in a shooting in Florence on Thursday. Around 10 a.m., officers were sent to the Colonial Inn at 415 South Irby Street for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot and […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Olanta, SC
City
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Daughter of accused cop killer Fred Hopkins accused of resisting arrest, DUI in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The daughter of a man accused of killing two law-enforcement officers in Florence County in 2018 was arrested Saturday and charged with driving under the influence and other charges, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Kellie Hopkins was arrested after troopers got a tip about a reckless driver and […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Marion County deputies investigating shooting

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person showed up to a hospital Thursday morning with a gunshot wound, according to a social media post from the department. The person is expected to survive. Authorities believe the shooting happened in the area of East End Street area in […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jackson
Person
Michael Nunn
WBTW News13

42-year-old woman identified in deadly Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old woman died early Sunday morning in a crash in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Mayte Ramirez Lopez from Mexico. The coroner’s office says Ramirez has been living in the Myrtle Beach area. The crash happened […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina deputies make arrest in 1998 murder case

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in a murder case dating back nearly 24 years. Dorchester County Sheriff LC Knight held a press conference where he announced an arrest in the 1998 killing of 42-year-old Stephanie Thompson. An investigation began just before Christmas of 1998 […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man jailed on $1.5M bond in Robeson County after deputies seize 10 pounds of cocaine, other drugs

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man remained in jail Sunday morning on a $1.5 million secured bond after his arrest Thursday on multiple drug charges, authorities said. Eric Miller, 37, was arrested after a traffic stop that led Robeson County sheriff’s deputies to seize 10 pounds of cocaine, assorted prescriptions medications, an […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wbtw Com#Grand Strand#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Man sentenced to 11 years for shooting death of Hartsville man

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who authorities said was involved in the shooting death of a Hartsville man has been sentenced to 11 years after pleading to a lesser charge, according to authorities. Zieyre Carroway pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter after the jury indicated that it could not reach an unanimous verdict for a […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy