Suspect in custody, victim ID’d in deadly Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old man died Saturday after a shooting in the Florence County community of Olanta, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.

William Darnell Major Jr. of Olanta was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the shooting on North Jones Road, von Lutcken said. An autopsy is planned at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Authorities on Sunday also said they had arrested David Andrew Jackson, 36, in connection with the shooting. Details of his arrest haven’t been released, but he was taken to the Florence County Detention Center to await a bond hearing, according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities had been looking for Jackson after the shooting and said he could also be associated with a green vehicle with matching green rims and South Carolina license plate VDT-334.

No additional information about the shooting has been released.

