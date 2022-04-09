ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Man killed in ambush-style attack on East Side identified by medical examiner

KSAT 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – A man killed in a shooting on the city’s East Side on Friday has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Clarence Jones, 66, died from a gunshot wound he sustained...

www.ksat.com

