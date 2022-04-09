ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo City, MS

Yazoo City voters elect new mayor

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8wKp_0f4YqRLi00

YAZOO CITY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Voters headed to the polls on Monday, April 4 to participate in the Yazoo City’s general election.

The Yazoo Herald reported David “Mel” Starling secured the mayoral seat and Macklyn Austin secured the Ward 2 alderman seat. City Clerk John Carroll said the election results are unofficial at this time.

Driver dies in crash with tractor-trailer in Yazoo County

The newspaper reported the following results:

  • Starling received 1,064 votes, or 59.57%. Sir Johnathan Rucker came in second with 629 votes, or 35.22%. Cynthia Walker received 92 votes, or 5.1%.
  • Austin received 299 votes, or 60.65%. Oliver Sampson received 193 votes, or 39,15%.

Charlie Jenkins secured the Ward 1 alderman seat. Jammie McCoy will take the Ward 3 alderman seat. Elizabeth Thomas will remain in her seat as Ward 4 alderwoman.

According to the newspaper, about 21% of Yazoo City voters participated in the election. The newly elected officers will be sworn in on Monday, April 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Adams County jailer arrested in contraband bust

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A jailer who worked at the Adams County Jail has been arrested in connection to a contraband bust. The Natchez Democrat reported Nakeria Virgil was terminated as a jailer on Thursday, March 10. She was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 for conspiracy to commit a crime by furnishing contraband to […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yazoo City, MS
Local
Mississippi Elections
Local
Mississippi Government
Yazoo City, MS
Government
WTOK-TV

More Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana program

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC/WTOK) - More cities in Mississippi are moving to opt out of the medical marijuana business. Horn Lake is the latest to join Pass Christian, Ridgeland, Brandon, Gluckstadt, Flora, Pontotoc, Madison and Clinton in opting out of the medical marijuana program. In a statement, the City of Horn Lake said it opted out until they can “gather more information, especially concerning zoning.”
HORN LAKE, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police arrest man for murder after confrontation over $5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to a homicide that happened on Friday, April 1. Police said Jaquanus Harvey McGee was arrested just before 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 in connection to the shooting death of Wendell Knowles, 40. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, Knowles was […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Election#The Yazoo Herald#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Free gas giveaway for seniors to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free gas giveaway for seniors and those with disabilities will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, March 23. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Chuk Stop Food Mart located at 3165 Robinson Street. The organizers of the event are 90.1 FM WMPR, Coffee and Conversation and Wanda […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WJTV 12

Woman dies after arriving at Jackson hospital with gunshot wounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Tuesday, March 15. According to police, officers responded to Merit Health Hospital. They said the woman, who was dropped off at the hospital, had been shot multiple times in her upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

New Orleans homicide suspect believed to be in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for a man who may have fled to the Jackson, Mississippi area. Police are looking for William Powell III in connection to a homicide on March 19, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Saratoga Street. A woman was killed at the scene just […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Driver wanted after crashing into Yazoo City home

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are searching for a driver who crashed into a home after their car was shot at on Sunday, March 13. The Yazoo Herald reported police responded to a call about a shooting around 11:40 p.m. on Prentiss Avenue. Officers found that a 1997 Buick Park Avenue had […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Employee dies in Vicksburg industrial accident

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee died in a industrial accident in Vicksburg on Sunday, March 20. Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m. to the Riverside Stoneyard at 657 Dorsey Street. Officers found that an employee had been fatally injured. The Warren County Coroner said the employee was identified as 47-year-old Lawrence […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man gets life in prison for 2017 Hattiesburg murder

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder on Thursday, April 7. Forrest and Perry Counties District Attorney Lin Carter stated that Allen Russell murdered Bobby Gwin on January 28, 2017. Gwin had checked into Deluxe Inn on Broadway Drive in Hattiesburg. Later, Russell was seen on […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Four wanted for robbing Jackson Family Dollar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify four people wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Police said the armed robbery happened around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the Family Dollar store on Terry Road. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy