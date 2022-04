Despite the injuries and difficult overall season, the Denver Nuggets punched their tickets to the playoff by securing the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Led by the masterful play of likely MVP, Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have overcome a variety of hurdles to extend their season and finish with a 48-34 record. Unlucky for them, they will face the third-seeded Golden State Warriors. Golden State is looking to return to the title contender conversation. 2018 was the last time they have been on top. The Warriors secured the third seed due to their 53-29 record and the red-hot start to the season by Steph Curry. This Warriors Nuggets matchup may ultimately prove to be too much for Denver as the Warriors hold a major advantage in these three factors.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO