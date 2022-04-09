ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game #3 The #Nats need a starter who can go deeper!

 3 days ago
The starting pitching has looked uninspiring so far by the Washington Nationals. If the Nats starting pitchers were openers, then it would be mission accomplished — but falling apart in the fourth inning has doomed the Nats in the first two games of the season. Tonight, they send the inexperienced Joan...

Nats Head on the Road for First Time in 2022

The 2022 MLB season is truly getting going as the second week of action kicks off with the Nationals going to Atlanta to face the Braves. The two teams look vastly different from the last time they faced off in 2021, a year that ended with the Braves hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy. Nonetheless, the division foes will meet with varying levels of expectations and aspirations. As the last two teams to win a World Series while playing a traditional schedule, there are massive amounts of similarities, some that stretch farther than just the banners that have been raised. The teams both saw their franchise stalwarts, Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rendon, respectively, leave in free agency. Aside from smaller similarities, these teams both beat the Dodgers and Astros on their way to winning their ring. Regardless, this series that kicks off Monday night will be about the present, not the past heights reached by the clubs.
“This could go terrible and people might actually see what a bad baseball owner is” — NationalsSource

If you were away from social media yesterday, you’re waking up to news that the Washington Nationals made public that they are exploring with investment bankers a possible sale of the team but also the possibility of bringing in minority investors. It is a divergence from 2018 when Mark Lerner took over team control from his father and said they had no plans of selling the team. But you win a World Series then can’t really celebrate with a worldwide pandemic followed by an MLB lock-out a year later, and you have to wonder internally, what changed?
