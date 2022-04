NEOSHO, Mo. – Dog enthusiasts gathered today for a special Easter egg hunt meant for four-legged friends.

All dogs dream hosted the event in Neosho today, April 9th.

A crew placed peanut butter on hidden eggs for dogs to later find and eat.

The organization started a new ‘hunt’ every hour from 10 am to 2 pm.

