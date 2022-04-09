ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva woman damages property

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
Police say a Geneva woman was arrested following a property damage incident. According to a news release, the Geneva...

FingerLakes1.com

Geneva woman violates order of protection

Police say a Geneva woman was arrested for violating an order of protection. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Karen Lynch, 47, of Geneva for criminal contempt. Upon investigation, it was determined that Lynch made contact via phone with a person who had an active order...
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Man arrested for failure to appear in Canandaigua

Police say a Canandaigua man was arrested on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Michael T. Lloyd, 20, of Canandaigua for failure to appear in the City of Canandaigua Court. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Lloyd did not appear in court regarding...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Geneva, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Geneva, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva woman arrested for burglary

Police say a Geneva woman was arrested following a property damage incident. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Sheena M. Nelson, 37, of Geneva for burglary and falsely reporting an incident. On April 2, Nelson unlawfully entered a residence, damaged property insider and refused to leave....
GENEVA, NY
Times Leader

Police seek wanted woman

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are seeking information on a wanted woman, whose last residence is listed as the WoodSpring Suites on Bear Creek Blvd. Josephine M. Oney, 31, is wanted for retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and paraphranalia possession. Oney is listed at 5 feet, 4 inches...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Two arrested after police discover $12,320 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after investigators say they found over 100 bags of synthetic marijuana and other drug paraphernalia worth $12,320. According to the Scranton Police Department, Amber Benjamin and Nicholas Caramanno were arrested after officers search their residence for active warrants on possession of a controlled substance. Investigators say they […]
SCRANTON, PA
Mount Airy News

Three charged in drug operation

Three Mount Airy residents are awaiting court dates after being arrested and charged with numerous crimes related to trafficking or possession of methamphetamine. Jason Daniel Tate, 38, Amber Nicole Hackler, 37, and Steven Ray Wall, 65, all of of 188 Critz Street, Mount Airy were arrested in a joint drug operation between the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Airy Police Department and the Pilot Mountain Police Department.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Man arrested for setting car on fire at Wegmans in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of arson. Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 an officer reported a car fire on East Avenue adjacent to the Wegmans parking lot. The Rochester Fire Department arrived and found the car engulfed in flames. After investigating...
ROCHESTER, NY
Eyewitness News

2 month investigation leads to drug arrest in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Drug dealing reports from concerned citizens and a two month investigation led to the arrest of a man in Norwich. Joshua Winston, 34, was arrested when Norwich police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Main Street on Thursday. People had reported that...
NORWICH, CT
WBRE

Woman charged with corruption of a minor

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say a woman has been charged with the corruption of a minor after a victim reveals she was aware of sexual abuse committed. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a victim informed officers of the sexual abuse she received from the ages of 13 through 18 from 2016 to 2021 […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Phelps woman arrested after stealing SNAP benefits

Police say a Phelps woman was arrested after failure to report income for benefits. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Desarai Schuldt, 27, of Phelps for petit larceny. Between the dates of September and October 2021, Schuldt failed to report income and stole over...
PHELPS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

