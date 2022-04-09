ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva woman arrested for attempted assault

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
Police say a Geneva woman was arrested following a physical altercation. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Ebone D. Waller,...

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

