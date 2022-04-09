ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I feel like I’m in a different world’

By Mary Therese Biebel
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
Omego Allen poses in her Wilkes-Barre home with a picture of a peacock she has painted.

Artist/author Omego Allen talks about challenges, inspiration

Step into Omego Allen’s home in Wilkes-Barre, and the first thing you’re likely to notice is the artwork on the walls — colorful, peaceful, almost Eden-like scenes of animals, birds and flowers she has painted.

“It’s fun for now,” she said. “It’s therapeutic.”

The Jamaica-born Allen, who is certified in special ed, art education and general education, dreams of working as an art teacher.

But in recent years she’s put that goal on hold, along with a career for which she at one time commuted between Wilkes-Barre and a school in the Bronx, in order to give extra one-on-one attention to her 8-year-old son, Micheal, who has special needs.

Micheal is challenged by autism, ADHD and disruptive behavior disorder, and Allen is pleased with the progress he’s made while learning at home, next to his older brother, Immanuel, with help from a cyber school.

“You put ADHD kids together in a classroom and they’ll distract each other,” Allen said. “But now he’s reading on a second grade level, and doing math on grade level.”

“He likes to read, but it takes him 30 minutes to write three sentences,” she said matter-of-factly, adding that, as someone who worked with special needs children, she believes it’s important to challenge every student.

“Maybe you don’t know the whole alphabet,” she said. “But you can at least learn ABCDEF. You’ve got to at least try.”

Allen is a bit of an expert in overcoming challenges.

A few years ago she wrote and illustrated a book, appropriate for young adults, filled with inspirational stories about beating the odds.

“The Graduation: Real Life Success Stories” includes short biographies of people she has met, among them Melanie, from Texas, daughter of Cambodian refugees who couldn’t help with her homework because they couldn’t speak English, and Ed, from a more affluent family in Bay Shore, N.Y., who was denied entry to a rigorous academic program because of a hearing problem.

Mercedes, born in Honduras, had been taunted as a child in the Bronx because English was her second language. “That really hurt my feelings,” she remembered.

Amanda, from Binghamton, N.Y., needed speech therapy until fifth grade, and Robert, from Kingston, here in Luzerne County, grew up struggling with dyslexia at a time when “no one understood and recognized my learning disability.”

Despite those early setbacks, the people Allen featured have graduated from colleges and universities, from Harvard to Hofstra to East Stroudsburg, and have found satisfaction working in fields as diverse as law, speech pathology, education and art.

In the book, Allen also included her own story, recalling how she grew up in New York City and found it difficult to fit in, with her “very heavy Jamaican accent” and the prejudice of the other students.

“Another obstacle I faced was the lack of a role model,” she said, explaining her father had become a drug addict and abandoned the family shortly before her mother brought the family to New York, and neither her mother nor any of her four older sisters had graduated from high school.

“With all the odds against me, I didn’t think I had a chance to graduate from high school,” she said. “But I held fast to my Christian beliefs and tried to stay focused on my education.”

Allen did graduate — early — from high school in Brooklyn and, thanks to a partial scholarship and grants, enrolled at New York City Technical College. Some days, she said, she walked 5 miles to school and 5 miles home again after class.

Eventually she transferred to Brooklyn College, earned a bachelor’s degree in art history and became a New York City Teaching Fellow, which means she followed an alternative route to teacher certification. With help from another scholarship, she earned a master’s degree in urban education from Mercy College.

She enjoyed 19 years of working in education in New York, and smiles as she recalled a major triumph: securing a $250,000 grant for a public school in the Bronx with help from the office of Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz.

But the city was a hectic place and she longed for something quieter. About 15 years ago she found a house in Wilkes-Barre, which she bought as a second home.

“I couldn’t believe the house was so cheap,” she said. “You wouldn’t get anything for that price in New York. And it was so quiet here, and no one was getting killed.”

For awhile the Wilkes-Barre house was a weekend retreat. Later, she said, it became a refuge from an unhappy marriage as well, and she would view “the ups and downs of the hills as I rode the Martz bus” as crossing into another time and place.

Now, as she continues to care for her sons, Allen thinks about her dream of teaching art, perhaps in a studio of her own. “I want to make a living out of something I love,” she said, adding that Ray Hayden and Jacqueline Escobar from the Small Business Development Center at Wilkes University have been encouraging her.

She already is certified to teach in Pennsylvania and New York and she has self-published three books that include her illustrations along with her writing.

“I love it,” she said of her artwork, noting that she’ll listen to music from Bob Marley, Anita Baker or The Temptations as she paints. “I feel like I’m in a different world.’

Allen’s books are available online at amazon.com/. You can see more of her artwork at her website, omegoallenllc.com/.

